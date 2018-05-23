James Harden unleashed a vicious dunk on Draymond Green

  • The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors met in a pivotal Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, with the Warriors up, 2-1.
  • The Warriors stormed out to an early lead, but the Rockets fought their way back and took the lead in the second period.
  • The rally was highlighted by a dunk from James Harden.
  • Harden drove the lane and posterized Draymond Green with extreme prejudice.
  • The TNT announcers could only make sounds of amazement when watching the replay.

Here is the dunk and replays, via TNT.

