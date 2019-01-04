James Harden hits stunning game-winning 3-pointer to erase 17-point deficit against the Warriors

James Harden hit a circus 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to beat the Warriors 135-134 in overtime on Thursday night.

Harden finished the night with 44 points, becoming just the fourth player in the past 50 years with five consecutive 40-point games.

With his recent stretch of dominance, it’s hard not to see Harden as a leading candidate to repeat as NBA MVP.

The Houston Rockets defeated the Golden State Warriors 135-134 in overtime on Thursday night thanks to yet another heroic effort from James Harden.

After the Warriors jumped out to a 17-point lead at halftime, the Rockets stormed back in the second half, led by Harden’s 44 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists in an otherworldly performance from the reigning NBA MVP.

Harden hit the game-tying shot with 50 seconds left in regulation, and after neither team could find a dagger as the final seconds waned, the two teams were heading to overtime.

Steph Curry gave the Warriors a 134-132 lead with 23 seconds left, and after a solid defensive stand from Golden State, Houston was forced to call timeout with just 5.5 seconds on the clock after a kicked ball violation from Curry.

In the timeout, the Rockets drew up their game-winner, which apparently involved Harden making a shot from outer space over two defenders.

Given a closer look at the play, Harden’s make only becomes more impressive.

James Harden had words for Draymond Green after his game-winner ???? pic.twitter.com/lw2Xf7Hpw9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2019

With 11 points in overtime, Harden finished the day with 44 points, joining Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Michael Jordan as the only players in the past 50 years with five consecutive 40-point games.

The race for NBA MVP looked wide open just a few weeks ago, but with his recent stretch of dominance, it’s tough to deny Harden as the front-runner heading into the second half of the season.