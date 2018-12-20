17 of the most legendary quotes from James Mattis, the four-star Marine general who just resigned as Trump’s Defense Secretary

caption US Secretary of Defense James Mattis walks past saluting cadets as he arrives for commencement ceremonies at West Point on May 27, 2017. source REUTERS/Mike Segar

James Mattis announced his resignation as President Donald Trump’s Defense Secretary on December 20.

The four-star Marine general served in Trump’s Cabinet for the first two years of his administration.

An intellectual man, he has amusing, enlightening, and often funny quotes.

Outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis was legendary long before he agreed to join President Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

The retired four-star general spent 44 years in the US Marine Corps, working his way up to Commander of US Central Command.

He’s been called “Mad Dog” Mattis (a nickname he detests), “Warrior Monk” (because he’s such an intellectual), and is beloved and respected by fellow Marines.

Mattis also has some of the best quotes of any general around. Here are 17 of his best.

This post is based on a previous story by Paul Szoldra.

On meeting new people:

On collateral damage:

On taking a life:

Warning US enemies:

On foes opposing the US military:

On failure:

On the business of war:

On defeating Al Qaeda:

On the US Marines:

On using your head:

On presentations:

On leadership:

On fighting for democracy:

On treachery:

On thinking things through:

On what it means to be a US Marine:

On combat: