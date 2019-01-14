James McAvoy plays a character with 24 different personalities in ‘Glass’ — here they all are

caption James McAvoy plays a man with dissociative identity disorder in both “Split” and “Glass.” Here are three of his 24 identities. source Universal Pictures; INSIDER composite by Kirsten Acuna

“Glass” is a sequel to “Unbreakable” and “Split” out Friday, January 18.

James McAvoy will reprise his character of Kevin Wendell Crumb in “Glass” who has 24 different personalities.

While we never see him play all two dozen characters, McAvoy seamlessly transitions between several different identities in the 2017 film.

If you don’t have time to rewatch “Split,” INSIDER rounded up the 24 different identities of McAvoy’s character ranging from a nine-year-old boy Hedwig to a polite, but calculating older woman named Ms. Patricia.

“Glass” is in theaters Friday and M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie will reunite Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson’s characters from his 2000 film, “Unbreakable.” It will also introduce both of them to James McAvoy’s Kevin Wendell Crumb from “Split.”

McAvoy’s performance became a standout of 2017 for playing a young man with dissociative identity disorder who has 24 different personalities. Though he never plays all two dozen characters in “Split,” we do see him effortlessly transition between eight significant roles.

Audiences learn the names of all the other identities Crumb can take on near the end of “Split” via a computer found in his lair beneath the Philadelphia Zoo. Collectively, they’re known as the Horde.

caption Kevin Wendell Crumb’s personalities can be seen recorded on multiple files on a computer where Kevin lives. source Universal Pictures

“Glass” will introduce viewers to several more of the characters, though all of their names are never spoken aloud. If you don’t have time to revisit “Split” before “Glass” comes to theaters, INSIDER rounded up the two dozen identities associated with Kevin Wendell Crumb that you should know before seeing the new movie.

1. Kevin Wendell Crumb

caption Kevin appears for the first time near the movie’s end. He doesn’t realize what year it is. source Universal Pictures

Kevin is the main character James McAvoy plays who has dissociative identity disorder.

Through flashbacks in “Split,” we learn Kevin’s mother was abusive and suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). After Kevin’s father mysteriously disappeared on a train one day, the young boy grew up suffering from abuse at the hands of his mother which caused Kevin to retreat into other personalities to protect him. We will see Kevin again in “Glass.”

When Kevin appears in “Split,” he has no recollection of what has happened while his other personalities have emerged.

2. Barry S.

caption Casey finds a video file featuring Barry while kidnapped by the Horde. source Universal Pictures

In “Split,” Barry regularly visits a therapist, Dr. Fletcher, to keep the Horde in check. For a long time he was the identity in charge of which personalities could come out and take control of Kevin’s body until he was overtaken by several others. Barry also has a deep understanding of fashion and design. We see him carry around a portfolio of sketches.

Throughout the movie, he tries to send emergency emails to Dr. Fletcher to warn her about other, dangerous personalities taking control.

3. Dennis

caption Dennis’ character wears glasses and likes everything to be orderly. source John Baer/Universal Pictures

Dennis is the first of Kevin’s other identities we’re introduced to in “Split.” At the start of the film, he kidnaps three teenage girls and asks one to dance for him. As the movie progresses, we learn he likes to watch young girls dance naked and, for that reason, the others try to keep him from emerging.

Similar to Kevin’s mother, Dennis has OCD and is obsessed with cleanliness. According to Dr. Fletcher’s files briefly seen in “Split,” Dennis is one of two caretakers of the group. The other is Patricia.

4. Ms. Patricia

caption James McAvoy often wears a dress when he takes on the role of Ms. Patricia. source Universal Pictures

Ms. Patricia is an orderly, older woman who tries to keep the other personalities in check. For the most part, she’s a calm and polite motherly figure, but her perfectionism causes her to be considered unstable. This is best seen when Patricia gets upset after cutting a sandwich unevenly and needing to start over.

For that reason, Ms. Patricia was banned from controlling Kevin until she and Dennis overthrew Barry. Patricia will appear again in “Glass,” as seen in the photo above.

5. Hedwig

caption Hedwig often wears this yellow wind breaker with a hoodie. source Universal Pictures

The naive, nine-year-old child who can take control of Kevin’s body whenever he wants. Hedwig befriends Casey while she’s captured by Dennis in “Split” and he divulges that he’s a big Kanye West fan along with a dancer. He often repeats several things over, including the fact that he has red socks.

Most noticeable about Hedwig is that he speaks with a lisp. Expect to see more of him in “Glass.”

6. Jade

caption Jade is seen giving herself an insulin shot during “Split.” source Universal Pictures

Jade is one of several identities we see appear on video logs. We’re not given an age for the character, but she acts like a teen. (Her vlog is labeled with a heart next to her name.) Jade says she has diabetes and takes insulin shots to manage it.

7. Orwell

caption Orwell looks like he could be your history teacher. source Universal Pictures

Orwell is also one of the characters who appears on a video log before speaking briefly to Casey. He appears to be a historian, and is not in favor of unleashing the Beast.

8. The Beast

caption The Beast prefers showing off his strength shirtless. Here he is in an image from “Glass.” source Universal Pictures

Kevin’s 24th personality first shows itself near the end of “Split” after Dennis leaves flowers for Kevin’s father at a train station terminal. The Horde transforms into what they refer to as the Beast. He appears more physically built than Kevin and has the ability to climb walls, run quickly, and, near the film’s end he bends steel bars. He also kills and eats two of the girls he kidnaps in “Split.”

A police report at the end of the movie claimed the beast’s identity was a blend of animals from the Philadelphia zoo where Kevin worked. In “Glass,” Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) wants to team up with the Beast.

Read more: ‘Glass’ is a sequel to 2 movies – here’s what to know before seeing it

9. Mary Reynolds

caption McAvoy refers to himself as Mary Reynolds in a trailer for “Glass.” source Universal Pictures

This newer personality is seen in a trailer for “Glass” as he’s on a bed.

10. Heinrich

Though never seen, it’s mentioned that Heinrich is among the personalities who’s worried about the Horde.

11. Samuel

Samuel is never seen, but it’s mentioned briefly in “Split” that he’s also concerned about the Horde.

The remaining identities remain to be seen on screen.

Some of the below will appear on screen in “Glass”:

12. Norma

13. Goddard

14. Bernice

15. Polly

16. Luke

17. Rakel

18. Felida

19. Ansel

20. Jalin

21. Kat

22.. B.T

23. Ian

24. Mr. Pritchard

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.