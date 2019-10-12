Kate Middleton’s brother James says he’s ‘had enough of big weddings’ ahead of his marriage to his French fiancée

caption James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet recently announced their engagement. source Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s brother James is planning a low-key affair for his marriage to French fiancée Alizee Thevenet, with whom he announced his engagement on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph published on Saturday, Middleton said he’d “had enough of big weddings” – a nod to his sister the Duchess of Cambridge’s somewhat grand marriage to Prince William in 2011.

Middleton also attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May last year, of course.

He told The Telegraph that his family was delighted with the news of his engagement to Thevenet, who he has been dating for around 15 months.

“They’ve [the Middletons] seen me where I was, and to see me now …” Middleton added, referencing his poor mental health that formed the basis of the interview.

The brother of Kate told the newspaper that it had taken almost a year of cognitive behavioural therapy to recover from a major depressive episode.

He added that his family, including the Duchess of Cambridge, attended some of those therapy sessions with him: “And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working.”

Middleton, her husband Prince William, his brother Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle are all prominent advocates of mental health charities.

Most recently the “Fab Four” teamed up with “Love Actually” director Richard Curtis to narrate a “special film showing how we can look after our mental health.”

Read more:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s split from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s charity is the latest sign of family rivalry, according to royal experts

Here’s how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first family royal tour is different from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s

Here’s how the royal family would change if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US