Colombia’s James Rodriguez pulled off a mind-blowing pass that somehow bent around 3 defenders and led to a goal

James Rodriguez has made a name for himself with wild highlight plays at the World Cup.

While he won the Golden Boot in 2014, this year it’s Rodriguez’s passing that’s getting attention, including an absolute dart he shot across field to set up an easy goal on Sunday.

Rodriguez’s assist helped Colombia to a 3-0 win over Poland, earning three points to keep the team alive heading into its final group stage match against Senegal.

James Rodriguez is quite a showman.

At the 2014 World Cup, Rodriguez was a force for Colombia, scoring six goals in five matches to win the Golden Boot. This year, he’s creating a new highlight reel thanks to his stunning assists – setting up his teammates to score time and time again.

His most recent majestic pass game on Sunday against Poland. Colombia worked to a 2-0 lead in the must-win match, and in the 75th minute, Rodriguez led a break to bring the lead to three goals.

Sprinting up the left side of the field, Rodriguez spun an unbelievable pass around three closing defenders to find teammate Juan Cuadrado as he crossed through midfield. Cuadrado received the ball in stride, and struck it home with confidence to extend Colombia’s lead.

It is without question the best pass of the tournament so far.

THE DANCING COLOMBIANS ARE BACK! Cuadrado finishes the breakaway after another beautiful pass from James and celebrates in style. pic.twitter.com/NBiJXM6MGF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2018

Colombia would go on to win the game 3-0 to keep its World Cup dreams alive. Rodriguez and company will take on Senegal on Thursday in the final match of the group stage, with Colombia only needing a win to secure a spot in the knockout round.

