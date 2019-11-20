The sports world mocked the irony of the NCAA making Memphis star James Wiseman donate $11,500 to a charity for accepting money

The NCAA suspended the Memphis, Tennessee, basketball star James Wiseman for 12 games over allegations that he and his family accepted $11,500 from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway for “moving expenses” in 2017.

The NCAA is also making Wiseman donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice.

The sports world immediately mocked the NCAA for its punishment, saying there was irony in making an unpaid college athlete donate a large sum of money after his family accepted money two years ago.

The latter punishment was immediately mocked by the sports world for, well, obvious reasons.

Yeah, so in this case, the repayment thing is very different. Penny gave the family, not James specifically, money to move from Nashville to Memphis. This was not cash for a car, or some sort of good for him. That’s why in this case it is a pretty absurd part of the penalty. https://t.co/LdMyCVHyZz — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 20, 2019

A reminder that the NCAA not long ago signed an eight-year, $8.8 billion dollar extension for its March Madness basketball tournament, during which all players on the court are paid approximately zero dollars. https://t.co/Tq0VmYg8Hz — Jason Gay (@jasongay) November 20, 2019

Wiseman will be eligible to return to the floor in January.