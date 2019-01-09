Jamie Lee Curtis slammed the Fiji Water Girl and the brand’s ‘blatant promotion’ at the Golden Globes

caption Jamie Lee Curtis has been nominated for seven Golden Globes and won two. source Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jamie Lee Curtis posted a photo of herself at the Golden Globes with the viral “Fiji Water Girl” in the background.

She slammed the brand, as well as Moet, and said she “specifically moved away from the blatant promotions.”

“Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens,” Curtis wrote. “The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

Jamie Lee Curtis recently took to social media to slam “blatant promotions” on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Curtis posted a photo of herself with the viral “Fiji Water Girl” in the background, criticizing both Fiji and Moet for positioning a photographer to capture the meme-able “photo bombs” from planted brand reps.

“I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either,” she wrote. “Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens.”

“The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products.”

While there were multiple girls holding trays with Fiji water bottles on the red carpet, one in particular named Kelleth Cuthbert managed to steal attention away from a slew of celebrities, including Camilla Belle and Richard Madden.

“For more than a decade, Fiji Water has proudly maintained a presence at high-profile events, including major award shows, international film festivals and movie premieres,” Fiji said in a statement, as previously reported by INSIDER.

caption Camilla Belle and Richard Madden were upstaged by the Fiji Water Girl on the red carpet. source Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

“As the official water sponsor of the Golden Globes, Fiji Water, along with its Fiji Brand Ambassadors, hydrated guests on the red carpet and during the star-studded show,” the statement continued. “Fiji Water will continue to hydrate more of Hollywood this coming awards season.”

Many of Curtis’ fans sounded off in the comments to agree with her sentiment – though it’s important to note that many seemed to place blame on the brand itself, rather than Cuthbert or the other models.

Call them out! This is extremely annoying. You looked amazing at the Globes though!! — andre (@andredeIrey) January 9, 2019

Annoying as fuck to see this Fiji spokesmodel in the back of all these amazing & talented women on a special night. Not knocking her. I’m knocking the brands and the Golden Globes. It’s really tacky — Candace Smith (@TheCandaceSmith) January 9, 2019

I’m glad you brought this up. The models were doing their job, but NBC and the FPA should really think before forcing another ad onto the red carpet. — Michael Edwards (@eggwards) January 9, 2019

Others, however, were more divided about the issue, insisting that Curtis and other celebrities had tacitly agreed to participate in promotional stunts by walking the red carpet.

You’re a public figure at an event catered to media and photography- deal w/it. This was clearly a sponsor of the event not the actors. — cheyanne cook (@cheyannekcook) January 9, 2019

No offense jamie, i absolutely love u and grew up watching you, but they were the sponsors of the show..you should expect their ads and possible pics of u in them #everyoneneedstostopnitpicking #shouldofaskedfornophotowaivers #yourefamouswhatdidyouexpect #awardshowsarenotprivate — renabeans95 (@renabeans95) January 9, 2019

Isn't walking the red carpet in front of dozens of photographers an acknowledgement of allowing your picture to be taken? — Dr. Derek Price, DBA ???????????? (@DrDerekDBA) January 9, 2019

Representatives for Fiji and the Golden Globes didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.