‘Don’t come for me or the ones I love anymore’: Jamie Lynn Spears slams critics as a conspiracy theory that Britney is being held against her will spreads

caption Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears in 2017. source Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears appeared to respond to the conspiracy that her sister, Britney Spears, is being held in a mental health facility against her will.

“10 years ago, who was there??” Spears wrote on Twitter, alongside an old video of herself defending her sister from paparazzi and hecklers.

“I have been here long before anyone else and I’ll be here long after,” she continued. “I love my sister with everything I have. So anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

The conspiracy, known as #FreeBritney, gained traction after a “special emergency” episode of the podcast Britney’s Gram from last week.

Don’t come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the “blank” outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.???????? — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) April 23, 2019

Britney was a target for tabloid fodder and paparazzi hounds in the late 2000s – and has recently been the subject of scrutiny once again after she checked herself into a mental health facility on April 3.

As INSIDER’s Ellen Cranley previously reported, the conspiracy known as #FreeBritney gained traction after a “special emergency” episode of the podcast Britney’s Gram from last week.

The Spears-centric podcast aired a voicemail from an anonymous former member of Spears’ legal team who said she was being held against her will in a facility since early January.

Despite multiple reports citing sources who say it was a positive decision made by the 37-year-old singer, fans aren’t so sure what to believe.

Britney was seen out and about on Easter Sunday with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. As TMZ reported, she seemed to be taking a day-long break away from the facility, where she’s still residing “voluntarily.”

Representatives for Britney didn’t respond to INSIDER’s request for comment on the conspiracy theory.