Jamie Oliver offered to cater Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding for free — but he never got a reply

caption Jamie Oliver on ‘Sunday Brunch.’ source Channel 4

Jamie Oliver offered to cater Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding – but he was snubbed, the chef said on UK TV station Channel 4’s “Sunday Brunch” last week.

He said he wrote to the couple offering to bring the best British and American chefs together for the occasion, but never received a reply.

Oliver even said he would have provided the catering free of charge.

He speculated that perhaps he and a motley crew of top chefs were a bit “a bit renegade” for the royal family.

Who wouldn’t want Jamie Oliver catering their wedding?

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The TV chef revealed on Channel 4’s “Sunday Brunch” last week that he had offered to cater the royal wedding between Meghan and Harry but never received a response.

What’s more, Oliver said he’d have done it for free.

“I did actually write and say if they want the food sorted I would bring the best of British and American chefs together to do the catering,” he said.

“I didn’t get a reply,” he added.

“That is a true story.”

Asked by the show’s presenters if perhaps the royal couple had declined because his fees would be too high, Oliver said he would have provided the catering free of charge.

“I would’ve done it for free! I like a bit of a moment.”

Speculating that perhaps his gang of high-profile chefs might have been a bit too much of a break from royal conventions, Oliver added: “They [Buckingham Palace] are very slick at protocol and getting those gigs done so probably we were a bit renegade.”

Meghan and Harry’s wedding ended up being catered by royal chef Mark Flanagan who led a team of 25 chefs to prepare around 7,500 items for the couple’s 600 reception guests.

Food at the reception included sweet and savoury canapés, bowl food, and a wedding cake designed by Claire Ptak.

In September last year, Kensington Palace announced that Meghan was releasing a cookbook to support Grenfell Tower victims in her first solo charity project as Duchess of Sussex.

Perhaps then, there will be a chance for some royal collaboration with Oliver in future.