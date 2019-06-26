Jamie Piggott Appointed as Regional Partner (United Kingdom) to RacingLand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Media OutReach – 26 June 2019 – RacingLand officially announced the appointment of Mr. Jamie Piggott as its regional partner in the United Kingdom. According to the appointment, Jamie will represent RacingLand’s interests in the fields of horse training, trading and breeding business in the UK.









Jamie was born into a family that can trace its roots as jockeys and trainers back to the 18th century. Under the influence of his father, Mr. Lester Piggott, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest flat racing jockeys of all time, Jamie has spent his life involved in all aspects of the horse racing industry. Jamie has worked in many roles during his career with many of the greatest trainers in the world including Aiden O’Brien, Charlie Appleby, Gai Waterhouse, Wesley Ward, Roger Varian, Tony McEvoy, and William Haggas, who presently trains horses for Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

“This appointment reflects not only the significant success that Jamie has made in the equine industry to date, but also the knowledge and experience that he brings from an array of other important roles in horse racing.” said Alvin Lam, Managing Partner of RacingLand, “With his invaluable skills and solid connections in the local market, adding Jamie to the RacingLand team is a key step in the expansion of our horse business in the United Kingdom and EU countries.”

“I’m delighted to be appointed as regional partner of RacingLand in the United Kingdom.” said Jamie, “Asia is becoming the next globally-focused market with ever-increasing demand for high quality thoroughbreds. Having shared the same values with RacingLand, I look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to the improvements in the quality of horse racing in the Asia market, which horse lovers, the industry and wider stakeholders are calling for.”





By expanding their market to the United Kingdom and EU, RacingLand will be working with Jamie Piggott and key partners to strengthen RacingLand’s local supply chain and enhance the quality of their horse racing products offered to horse lovers all over the world.

For more information about RacingLand and their recent activities, please visit www.racingland.com or contact them at pr@racingland.com.