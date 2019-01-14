The biggest news this weekend was about the now record-breaking partial government shutdown and its expanding fallout.

President Donald Trump was particularly active on Twitter over the weekend after learning the FBI had investigated him as a possible Russian agent.

The president also reportedly hid records of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin from his own administration.

Investigators say the man suspected of kidnapping Jayme Closs killed her parents so he could get to her.

The oceans are heating up 40% faster than scientists realized – which means we should prepare for more disastrous flooding and storms.

Huawei says it fired an executive charged with espionage in Poland for bringing the company accused of global espionage and fraud into disrepute.

The second weekend of 2019 was a record breaker for a government in shutdown and the increasingly far-reaching consequences as it pushes past 23 days.

President Donald Trump had more to contend with though, as more reports emerged of possibly damaging ties to Russia.

The partial government shutdown became the longest in US history and it is starting to bite.

The New York Times reported that the FBI had investigated Trump as a possible Russian agent.

caption President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Helsinki, Finland, in July. source Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The New York Times reported Saturday that the FBI was looking into the possibility he was a Russian agent right after the president fired former FBI Director James Comey.

In a tweetstorm later, the president called Comey a “Crooked Cop” and attacked special counsel Robert Mueller, along with his former opponent Hillary Clinton.

Trump then added that he has been tougher on Russia than maybe any president, saying that it would be good if Russia and the US had better relations.

And then he called Comey a “total sleaze.”

The president also reportedly hid records of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin from his own administration.

Trump went to some pains to hide the details of his chats with Putin – even going so far as to yank the notes from his interpreter and order the linguist to stay silent.

When asked on Saturday whether he is working for Russia or has worked for Russia, Trump did not directly answer, and called the question his most insulting ever.

The president has previously repeatedly denied colluding with the Russians.

Investigators say the man suspected of kidnapping Jayme Closs killed her parents so he could get to her.

caption Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs who was found alive 3 months after her parents were brutally murdered. source Barron County Sheriff’s Department/Facebook

Police said Friday they believe 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson killed 13-year-old Jayme Closs‘ parents in order to abduct her.

This is everything we know about the Wisconsin teen who was found alive three months after her parents were brutally murdered.

Barron County Sheriff Christopher Fitzgerald said that though Patterson went to the home with the intention of abducting Closs, there is no indication he knew or had previous contact with the family.

Investigators are still working to determine any connection between Patterson and Closs. Patterson is being held on homicide and kidnapping charges.

Fitzgerald said Patterson had taken steps to mask his identity as he got ready to take Jayme.

The oceans are heating up 40% faster than scientists realized.

source Brandi Mueller for Argunners Magazine

Our oceans are heating up 40% faster than scientists previously thought, according to a new study.

Earth’s oceans absorb a whopping 93% of the extra heat that greenhouse gases trap in the atmosphere. That means sea levels could rise a foot by 2100. A new study has revealed that this absorption process is happening far faster than scientists had realized.

Those rising seas result in coastal flooding, super severe hurricanes, and fiercer, unpredictable weather.

Last year was most likely the warmest year on record for the Earth’s oceans, according to one of the study’s authors.

Huawei fired an executive arrested for spying in Poland.

source REUTERS/David Ryder

Huawei says it fired an executive charged with espionage in Poland for bringing the company accused of global espionage and fraud into disrepute.

The globally isolated Chinese telecom said on Saturday it had terminated the employment of a Chinese worker after Polish authorities on Friday arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.

Wang is the second Huawei executive arrested on suspicion of spying for the Chinese government.

Huawei said in a statement that its employee’s alleged actions “have no relation to the company.”

The Chinese state-backed giant added that the decision was made because Wang brought the company into disrepute.

Trump’s national security team reportedly asked for military options to attack Iran last fall.

caption US National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a news conference after a meeting with Russia’s Nikolai Patrushev at the US Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. source Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Led by noted neo-conservative John Bolton, the president’s national security team reportedly asked for military options to attack Iran last fall, sending US officials into a spin.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the Trump administration asked the Pentagon for military options to strike Iran last fall.

That attack request alarmed Pentagon and State Department employees, The Journal said.

Bolton has headed Trump’s National Security Council since April. Bolton has emphasized a more aggressive approach to Iran.

The former ambassador to the United Nations started his tenure as Trump’s latest national security adviser in April 2018, with a crisis brewing in Syria and a potential upcoming summit with North Korea.

“John Bolton was by far the most dangerous man we had in the entire eight years of the Bush administration,” Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush, tweeted at the time.

As Tesla pushed deeper into China last week, the implications for the global auto industry became more apparent over the weekend.

caption Elon Musk met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. source Mark Schiefelbein/Pool/Getty Images