This rogue hacker digs up unreleased features on Instagram, Facebook, and Spotify — and she often finds out about them before other employees at those companies do

source Jane Manchun Wong

Jane Manchun Wong is a Hong Kong-based hacker who discovers unreleased features on apps for fun.

Wong has gained a following by revealing new features on Instagram, Spotify, Facebook, Lyft, and other apps months before they were officially announced.

She uncovered Instagram’s experiment with hiding likes weeks before the company announced it – and an Instagram employee said her Twitter feed is more informative than the company’s internal comms.

As Jane Manchun Wong was digging through the code of the Instagram app after a recent update, the 25-year-old noticed something unusual – a new, experimental feature built into the code was named, “What’s up Jane.”

The Hong Kong-based software developer doesn’t work for Instagram, or any other major app. But she’s built a following among tech workers, journalists, and enthusiasts because of her penchant for digging up and publicizing unreleased features long before they’re officially announced.

Wong did what she normally does when she discovers something new in an app’s code: she tweeted about it. Later that day, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri seemed to confirm the Easter egg.

Wong said in an interview with Business Insider that she first started seeking out apps’ experimental features for fun.

“I guess it’s just my curiosity that drives me,” she said. “To me, this is a puzzle and I have to solve it.”

Wong first began digging into apps’ code years ago, driven by a desire to understand what companies meant when they vaguely described app updates as “bug fixes and improvements.” Whenever an app is updated, Wong extricates the code, seeking out dormant bits that may indicate a feature that’s being tested. Then, she reverse engineers it to make the hidden feature show up on her phone.

She regularly predicts features weeks or months before they’re officially announced by apps like Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, and Lyft. She’s racked up more than 60,000 Twitter followers in the process, and her work has been featured in CNN Business, CNBC, and the BBC.

Wong was the first to report on Instagram’s controversial experiment with hiding likes, revealing the feature two weeks before Instagram began publicly testing it.

Wong occasionally makes money by reporting security flaws to companies’ bug bounty programs, but otherwise does her sleuthing purely as a form of leisure. However, she says she’s open to working as a developer for a major platform, “if they’ll have me.”

“I mostly just like to know how the apps work underneath, and how they’re structured,” she said. “Now I share it on Twitter because people apparently do find it interesting. So, why not share it with the world?”

Here are some of the high-profile features Wong predicted correctly, as well as some new features she’s spotted that are still unconfirmed.

Just this week, Wong revealed that Instagram was testing new advertising tools to let creators monetize IGTV videos. Hours later, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed it.

We continue to explore ways to help creators monetize with IGTV. We don’t have more details to share now, but we will as they develop further. https://t.co/gadf9TJaBE — Alexandru Voica (will be at #MWC20) (@alexvoica) February 7, 2020

Wong correctly predicted that Instagram would roll out a feature to let users see which profiles they interacted with least. Instagram announced the feature 112 days later.

Instagram is testing to “group the accounts you follow to make them easier to manage”, such as: “Least Interacted With” and “Most Shown in Feed” which are counted in the last 90 days pic.twitter.com/REykEoMqu5 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 19, 2019

Wong discovered an experimental Stories for Playlists feature in Spotify. Spotify began publicly testing the feature 155 days later.

Spotify is working on Stories for Playlists One of the unreleased Stories features a Q&A with @thisissigrid Check out a video of this unreleased Story in my new blog:https://t.co/OwVp6vRxmx Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/0SVhCB5BGT — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2019

Wong revealed that Google Translate was testing a flashcards feature, which Google has yet to officially confirm.

Google Translate is working on Flashcards for Phrasebook pic.twitter.com/277BNsltql — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 20, 2019

Wong was the first to report that Twitter was testing a “conversation tree” layout for tweet replies.

Twitter continues working on Conversation Tree now with the ability to focus a specific tweet, even from a permalink pic.twitter.com/CVadSqbFDP — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 26, 2019

“Jane’s work to discover what we’re working on has become a fun part of our product development process. Her Tweets have given us immediate, early feedback on what we’re building,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

She revealed that Spotify was testing a “social listening” feature that would let multiple users control music together on different devices.

Spotify is working on Social Listening, letting friends to control music together with their own devices Scan Spotify Code or open link for it to begin For example, I'm listening Spotify right now. Feel free to introduce me new music: https://t.co/f59D0sis7Y pic.twitter.com/nPOlcPwQdG — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2019

Of all the unannounced features, this was the one Wong said she most hoped would be rolled out widely.

“I find the feature very fun, but I still haven’t heard anything about whether it’s coming,” she said.

Wong’s Twitter feed has become a resource for employees at the companies she posts about. One Instagram engineer even said Wong was more informative than the company’s internal communications.

For real. Jane's twitter is a better source on projects going on across the company than internal comms. — Colin Higgins (@colinahiggins) October 10, 2019

An Instagram spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.