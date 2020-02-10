Janelle Monáe stunned in a hooded silver dress that took 600 hours to make at the Oscars

caption Janelle Monáe attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown to the Oscars on Sunday.

The long-sleeved ensemble featured 160,000 Swarovski crystals and took 600 hours to make.

Monáe’s dress also featured an open back and a draped hood. She topped off the look with a sparkling choker.

Janelle Monáe sparkled from head to toe on the Oscars red carpet with the help of 160,000 Swarovski crystals.

Monáe’s custom hand-embroidered Ralph Lauren ensemble took 600 hours to make.

The long-sleeved gown featured an open back and draped hood that Billy Porter, who interviewed Monáe on the red carpet, said was reminiscent of model Grace Jones‘ iconic look.

caption Grace Jones in the 1984 James Bond film “A View To A Kill.” source Keith Hamshere/Getty Images

But the sparkles didn’t stop with Monáe’s gown. The “Harriet” star topped off her look with a crystal choker and shimmering rings as well.

Monáe told Porter that it was his Oscars 2019 outfit that had inspired her to go all out on the red carpet.

Porter made countless best-dressed lists with his custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown last year.

“I knew I had to come and show up,” Monáe told Porter.

Monáe also revealed what she hopes viewers will take away from “Harriet.”

“Listen to black women,” she said. “When we are in positions of leadership, when we have your support, we can do the unthinkable, we can do the impossible.”

Monáe kicked off the 92nd annual Academy Awards with an opening performance that paid tribute to a number of last year’s films.