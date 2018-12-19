A 61-year-old woman died in a Texas jail after she couldn’t afford a $300 bond

caption Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, Texas source Google Maps

A 61-year-old woman died in a Texas jail after spending five months at the facility because she could’t afford a $300 bond.

Janice Dotson-Stephens died in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio on Friday, five months after she was arrested on July 17 on a criminal charge of trespassing on private property, according to KSAT.

Officials from the BCSO said Dotson-Stephens appeared to have died from natural causes at the infirmary at the department’s annex detention center.

Dotson-Stephens was being held on a $300 bond, meaning she likely could have been released on a $30 payment made by a family member or friend, based on the customary 10% bail standard employed by most bail bond companies, the Star Telegram reported.

BREAKING Inmate who died in BCSO custody Friday identified as 61-year-old Janice Dotson-Stephens. Records show she had be held since July on a $300 bond for misdemeanor trespassing

But Dotson-Stephens’ family apparently didn’t know the woman was in jail and instead thought she was being treated at a state hospital.

Leticia Dotson, Dotson-Stephens’ daughter-in-law, said she had a history of mental illness and health problems and when she had been arrested previously in other counties, she was evaluated and transferred to a state hospital.

“We just felt that she shouldn’t have died as a criminal in the jailhouse. She wasn’t a criminal. She had mental health illness,” Dotson told KSAT.

She said if the family had known Dotson-Stephens was still at the jail, they would have gotten her out of jail and into a hospital.

“She had people who loved her and family who would have easily paid the $30 to get her out of jail if that’s what we had to do to take the next step,” Dotson said.

Officials have not revealed why Dotson-Stephens stayed in the jail for so long, but said hospital transfers require a court order.

Court records seen by KSAT revealed that she had refused to be interviewed the day of her arrest – her first in Bexar County – and on four subsequent days in July.

On August 4, she again refused to be interviewed and on August 8 was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

She again refused to make a court appearance on August 17 and was ordered to go through a psychological evaluation on August 27.

A Bexar County public information officer told KSAT that Dotson-Stephens did not have a next of kin listed.