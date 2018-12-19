A 61-year-old woman died in a Texas jail after she couldn’t afford a $300 bond

- source
- Google Maps
- Janice Dotson-Stephens, 61, died on Friday after spending five months in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio, Texas.
- Officials said she died from natural causes at the infirmary at the department’s annex detention center.
- She was being held on a $300 bond for a criminal charge of trespassing on private property.
- She likely could have been released for a $30 payment from a family member or friend, based on the customary 10% bail standard employed by most bail bond companies.
A 61-year-old woman died in a Texas jail after spending five months at the facility because she could’t afford a $300 bond.
Janice Dotson-Stephens died in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio on Friday, five months after she was arrested on July 17 on a criminal charge of trespassing on private property, according to KSAT.
Officials from the BCSO said Dotson-Stephens appeared to have died from natural causes at the infirmary at the department’s annex detention center.
Dotson-Stephens was being held on a $300 bond, meaning she likely could have been released on a $30 payment made by a family member or friend, based on the customary 10% bail standard employed by most bail bond companies, the Star Telegram reported.
BREAKING Inmate who died in BCSO custody Friday identified as 61-year-old Janice Dotson-Stephens. Records show she had be held since July on a $300 bond for misdemeanor trespassing #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/SiWq0RxdkD
— Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) December 16, 2018
But Dotson-Stephens’ family apparently didn’t know the woman was in jail and instead thought she was being treated at a state hospital.
Leticia Dotson, Dotson-Stephens’ daughter-in-law, said she had a history of mental illness and health problems and when she had been arrested previously in other counties, she was evaluated and transferred to a state hospital.
“We just felt that she shouldn’t have died as a criminal in the jailhouse. She wasn’t a criminal. She had mental health illness,” Dotson told KSAT.
She said if the family had known Dotson-Stephens was still at the jail, they would have gotten her out of jail and into a hospital.
“She had people who loved her and family who would have easily paid the $30 to get her out of jail if that’s what we had to do to take the next step,” Dotson said.
Officials have not revealed why Dotson-Stephens stayed in the jail for so long, but said hospital transfers require a court order.
Court records seen by KSAT revealed that she had refused to be interviewed the day of her arrest – her first in Bexar County – and on four subsequent days in July.
On August 4, she again refused to be interviewed and on August 8 was assigned a court-appointed attorney.
She again refused to make a court appearance on August 17 and was ordered to go through a psychological evaluation on August 27.
A Bexar County public information officer told KSAT that Dotson-Stephens did not have a next of kin listed.
