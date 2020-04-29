Janice from ‘Friends’ has a 20-year-old daughter who’s now famous on TikTok for recreating her mom’s iconic line

caption Janice from NBC’s “Friends” has a 20-year-old daughter. source NBC; gemma.remmy/TikTok

Maggie Wheeler, an actress who played Janice Hosenstein on NBC’s “Friends,” has a 20-year-old daughter named Gemma that’s making waves on TikTok for recreating her mom’s famous line.

Janice, who dated Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) on the show, was known for her cackling and drawing out the phrase “Oh my god.”

In the TikTok video, Gemma wrote, “When people find out who my mom was on Friends and try to get me to do the voice…” before impersonating her mother’s character and mouthing “Oh my Gawwwwd.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein on the NBC sitcom “Friends,” has a 20-year-old daughter named Gemma that’s keeping her mother’s signature “Oh my god” phrase alive on TikTok.

On the show, Janice Hosenstein was Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry)’s love interest, a recurring character known for her loud laugh and dramatic use of the phrase, “Oh my god.”

And while she last appeared on the beloved sitcom in 2004 shortly before the series finale aired, Maggie’s daughter recently relived her mom’s on-screen catch phrase in a TikTok video.

“When people find out who my mom was on Friends and try to get me to do the voice…” Gemma wrote before leaning forward and mouthing the words “Oh my Gawwwwd.”

She captioned the video, “The amount of times this has happened in a frat house basement is stupid.” The TikTok video has garnered over 285,000 likes.

In a later TikTok video, Gemma brought Maggie into the frame for "Never Have I Ever," a game that requires the player to put a finger down if they've done the task.

"Some people wanted my mom to join me on a TikTok so she helped me hop on this trend," she captioned the video.

The actress stood behind her daughter as she watched Gemma confess to secrets like sneaking out of her house and pretending to be sober in front of her parents.

When Gemma had only one finger left at the end of the game, the mother-daughter duo both laughed, and Maggie lifted her hands in a feigned sense of relief that "Never Have I Ever" was over.

Maggie isn't the only "Friends" actress to make a cameo on TikTok.

Courteney Cox, who starred as Monica Geller in the sitcom, made her TikTok debut by performing a choreographed dance with her 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette.

"Wanna see your child lose their patience? Do a TikTok with them," Cox wrote when sharing the video on Instagram.

And Alexandria Cimoch, who played one of triplets that Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) carried as a surrogate for her brother Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi) on the show, also relived her "Friends" days on TikTok.

She posted a series of photos of herself as a baby on the "Friends" set with the theme song, "I'll Be There for You" playing in the background.

"yes... I was on friends," she wrote.

A "Friends" reunion special was set to air on HBO Max, a new streaming service, in May 2020. However production has been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date hasn't been announced.