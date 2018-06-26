Dead body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins

- A dead body was reportedly found in the home of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
- Jenkins was reportedly in Florida at the time the body was found but had family staying at his house.
- According to a report, police have opened a homicide investigation.
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a dead body was found in the basement of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ New Jersey home, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
According to TMZ, Jenkins was in Florida and not home when a worker found the body at the house. TMZ reported that the identity has not yet been released.
Russini reported that Jenkins had family staying at his home while he was away. Russini also reported Jenkins was supposed to return home to deal with the situation but may remain in Florida.
The Giants told reporters they are “aware of and monitoring the situation.”
Police told reporters: “The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided when it is available and appropriate for release.”