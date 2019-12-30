Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 round-trip plane tickets — here’s how to get yours

caption Japan Airlines is giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

Japan Airlines says it’s giving away 50,000 round-trip tickets starting in February. But don’t expect to save thousands on a trip to Japan.

The tickets are for flights departing from either Tokyo (Haneda) or Osaka (Itami/Kansai) and going to one of four destinations in Japan chosen by the airline. That’s to encourage tourists to go outside the typical urban centers when they visit.

“Japan is much more than the bright lights of its sprawling urban centers,” Japan Airlines said. “Visitors can discover more about the country’s fascinating history and distinctive cultural practices by exploring Japan’s different regions.”

Nearly 2.5 million foreign residents visited Japan in October alone, according to JTB Tourism Research. The tourism industry generated a whopping $37 billion in revenue for the country in 2017.

But government statistics show that travelers overwhelmingly visit the Kanto region, where Tokyo is, as well as the Kansai region, with Osaka and Kyoto. Smaller, rural areas aren’t able to capture as much money from the tourism industry – but the Japan Airlines promotion may help encourage visitors to go further afield.

Based on fleet age, passenger reviews, product offerings, and profitability, Japan Airlines was named the 10th-best airline in the world by AirlinesRatings.com last year.

You’re eligible to claim a free ticket if: