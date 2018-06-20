Japan and Senegal fans were seen cleaning World Cup stadiums after matches ended instead of celebrating at the pub

caption Senegal fans. source Getty Images

Japan and Senegal fans have won headlines for staying behind after their World Cup matches to ensure the stadiums are left clean and tidy.

Japan bested Colombia before Senegal beat Poland in separate Group H matches on Tuesday.

But rather than exit the ground immediately after the final whistle, fans tidied up after themselves to ensure no litter was left behind.

Japan and Senegal meet in a Group H clash on Sunday and, judging from their behaviour earlier this week, the stadium could be left cleaner than it ever has been before.

According to TyC Sports, Senegal had designated fans who ensured their sectors were clear before they left the Otkritie Arena in Moscow.

Watch the Senegal fans tidy up after themselves here.

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. pic.twitter.com/RiKovpfmoT — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) June 19, 2018

Japan has also been getting in on the action and scoured the stadium, row by row, to ensure the Mordovia Arena in Saransk was clean.

This is my favourite moment of the World Cup so far; Japan fans picking up litter after their victory vs Columbia. The lessons in life we can take from the game. Why I support ???????? #class✅#respect✅#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/FyYLhAGDbi — Christopher McKaig (@Coachmckaig) June 19, 2018

A Japan-based football journalist, Scott McIntyre, told the BBC that cleaning up is “part of Japanese culture.”

He said: “You often hear people say that football is a reflection of culture. An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean and that’s the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football.”

Japan and Senegal face each other in a Group H match on Sunday, June 24.

