Japan’s new emperor ascended the imperial throne in a ceremony involving elaborate outfits, a veiled throne, and 3 sacred treasures

caption Courtiers unveil Japanese Emperor Naruhito at his enthronement ceremony in Tokyo’s Imperial Palace on October 22, 2019. source BBC

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito officially proclaimed his ascension to the throne in an elaborate ceremony on Tuesday.

He became emperor in May, but Tuesday’s ceremony marked the official completion of the process.

The ceremony involved multiple outfit changes, courtiers unveiling Naruhito on a 21-foot-high pavilion, and Japanese politicians raising their arms and shouting “Long life!” to the emperor.

Foreign dignitaries including Britain’s Prince Charles, the king and queen of Bhutan, a Vatican cardinal, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, and US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao also attended.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito completed his ascent to the throne on Tuesday by performing an ancient ritual in front thousands of people, including world leaders and royalty.

Naruhito ascended the throne in May, but there is usually a lag between the smaller coronation at the time and the bigger official enthronement, which is what happened on Tuesday. The name of the entire ritual is known as Sokui no Rei.

The 59-year-old ascended the throne after his father, Akihito, abdicated on health grounds.

Tuesday’s ceremony, known as Sokuirei-Seiden-no-gi, marked Naruhito’s main enthronement ceremony and proclaimed his place in the world.

Naruhito’s day involved at least three wardrobe changes: He arrived at Tokyo’s Imperial Palace on Tuesday morning in a Western suit, then changed into a dark orange robe and a black headdress to make a speech, then changed into a white robe after the ceremony.

caption Japanese Emperor Naruhito leaves the ceremony hall after proclaiming his enthronement at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. source Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

The dark orange robe and black headdress appear to be the same as those worn by former Emperor Akihito in his abdication ceremony in April.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Emperor Naruhito

caption Naruhito arrives at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday in a Western suit. source Edgar Su/Reuters

One of the most elaborate rituals was the official unveiling of Naruhito on his throne in the Imperial Palace’s Matsu-no-Ma, or Hall of Pine.

A 21-foot-high pavilion with purple curtains known as the Takamikura was installed in the room, Reuters reported.

At the sound of a gong, two courtiers bowed deeply and drew back the curtains to reveal Naruhito standing in front of a simple throne, surrounded by three sacred treasures – a mirror, a sword, and a jewel, Reuters reported.

(The treasures remained in boxes, and have hardly been seen by anybody alive today.)

Read more: The Emperor of Japan was given 3 sacred treasures in his coronation ceremony that only royals and high priests have ever seen – here’s what they represent

caption Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako at Tuesday’s enthronement ceremony. source BBC

Naruhito’s wife, Empress Masako, then ascended the pavilion to sit on another throne on a pavilion next to him.

Naruhito proceeded to make a short speech declaring his enthronement to the world, and vowing to protect the unity of the Japanese people.

“I pledge hereby that I shall act according to the Constitution and fulfill my responsibility as the symbol of the state and of the unity of the people of Japan, while always wishing for the happiness of the people and the peace of the world, turning my thoughts to the people and standing by them,” he said, according to Yomiuri Shimbun, a Japanese newspaper.

Though Masako was by her husband’s side throughout Tuesday’s ceremony, she was forbidden from attending Naruhito’s coronation in May – reflecting a wider pattern of Japanese royal traditions explicitly favoring men.

caption Foreign dignitaries and government representatives at Naruhito’s enthronement. source Akio Kon/Reuters

Some 2,000 guests looked onto the ceremony from a separate room, NHK reported. They included Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the heads of both parliament chambers, and the chief justice.

Foreign royalty and leaders watched the ceremony from a separate room. They included:

Prince Charles of Britain.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

Vatican Cardinal Francesco Monterisi.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

caption Prince Charles arrives at Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony. source Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

caption Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema arrive at the Imperial Palace. source Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

After Naruhito’s speech, Abe gave a congratulatory speech and led three shouts of “banzai!” – Japanese for “long life!” – for the emperor, before a 21-gun salute, Reuters reported.

Japanese dignitaries were seen raising their arms as they wished their emperor health.

caption Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe raises his arms to wish Emperor Naruhito “banzai,” or “long life.” source BBC

caption Japanese dignitaries and government representatives raise their arms while giving a banzai cheer. source Carl Court/Pool via Reuters

The entire ceremony cost the Japanese government about 16 billion yen ($150 million), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Some 26,000 police officers, as well as a counterterror squad, were deployed were deployed around the country to prevent attacks from anti-imperial extremists, The Japan Times reported.

caption Naruhito leaves after another enthronement ritual at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday. source Kyodo via REUTERS

The Japanese emperor and empress are scheduled to host a court banquet for their foreign guests on Tuesday nigh and a tea party on Wednesday afternoon, Reuters reported.

The emperor and his wife were supposed to take part in a public parade on Tuesday, but that has been postponed to November 10 out of respect for the victims of Typhoon Hagibis, The Guardian reported.

The typhoon killed more than 60 people and destroyed the country’s bullet trains, which were worth $300 million.

To mark Naruhito’s enthronement, the Japanese government created a national holiday on Tuesday and pardoned 550,000 people guilty of petty crimes like traffic violations, the AP reported.