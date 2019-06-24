Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) participates in one of the largest innovation events in Asia to address social challenges in ASEAN

23 startups from Japan and 2 Japanese-affiliated open-innovation-oriented companies to join the event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24th June 2019 – The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will participate in Innovfest Unbound 2019 (organized by NUS Enterprise and others), one of the largest innovation events in Asia to be held in Singapore. For the first time, JETRO will exhibit at the event by setting up “J-Startup Pavilion”, featuring 23 Japanese startups and 2 Japanese-affiliated companies based in Singapore that explore open innovation.

J-Startup is a program that Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan conducts to help foster startups. Striving to further strengthen the startup ecosystem in Japan, the Japanese government has set a goal to create 20 companies with corporate value or market capitalization of 1 billion dollars or higher, including unlisted startups (Unicorns) and listed startups, by 2023.Companies under J-Startup are qualified to receive great support both from the public and private sectors.

Innovfest Unbound 2019 is one of the largest innovation events in Southeast Asia to be held at Marina Bay Sands from Thursday, June 27 through Friday, June 28. In 2018, the event saw about 15,000 visitors, more than 400 seminar speakers, and over 380 exhibitors. https://unbound.live/innovfest-unbound

The key concept of the J-Startup Pavilion is to show Japan as a country contributing to solve address social challenges in the ASEAN region through innovation. Offering new value to the world and addressing there challenges with innovative technologies and business models will ultimately lead to creating business that can be deployed globally. Japanese startups are paying attention to Singapore. Nine of the participating startups have offices in Singapore. And there will be 23 J-Startup to be showcased at the event.

For example, Doog International Pte Ltd’s AGV has been implemented at Changi Airport, which has allowed one staff to transport more than one food trolley per trip, thus contributing to improved productivity. FreakOut Holdings, Inc. works with Grab to offer in-vehicle video ads. ABEJA, Inc., in collaboration with SMRT, has started research and development of safety management for the public transportation industry leveraging deep learning. A healthtech company working to address lack of nursing and healthcare resources, as well as other AI-related company will also join the event.

In addition to this conference, J-Startup Pavilion is scheduled to be showcased at GITEX Future Stars in Dubai, Web Summit in Lisbon, and CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

List of participating companies：

Company Name Sector URL Description 3sense Inc. IoT https://3sense.jp Easy and real-time tracking of brain responses to Smell, Taste, and Hearing with simplified EEG & tablet app. aba Co., Ltd. HealthTech https://www.aba-lab.info Device that detect and record the excretion status of care recipient, aiming to solve the mental and physical burden of caregiver and care recipient. Abeja Singapore Pte. Ltd. AI Platform https://abejainc.com/en Platform as a Service for AI development. Support industrial transformation with AI/Deep Learning technologies and across industries such as retail, manufacturing, logistics and infrastructure. AGREE Inc. Healthtech, SaaS, Telemedicine https://www.leber11.com “LEBER” allows you to communicate with the doctors anytime and anywhere with your smartphones. Aqua System Co., Ltd. HealthTech https://www.mil-kin.com Portable Bacteria Self Checker – microbial detection with smart phones and tablets. Root out food poisoning and infectious diseases. Aquabit Spirals IoT https://spirals.co.jp/en Dynamic content delivery platform which connects things with online content as Physical Hyperlink of Things®. It works securely for the proof-of-authenticity, presence, and being-there. Arithmer Inc AI Solution https://arithmer.co.jp AI Optical Character Recognition (OCR), big data IA, AI image analysis, AI video analysis, AI smart robot, AI 3D modeling and AI chatbot Astroscale SpaceTech www.astroscale.com First private company to offer space debris removal services to assure orbital sustainability and secure long-term spaceflight safety for the benefit of future generations. Bespoke Inc. AI Solution https://www.be-spoke.io/ World-leading developer of multilingual Artificial Intelligence solutions serving the tourism and hospitality industries. Doog International Pte Ltd Robotics http://en.doog-inc.com Mobile robot as a tool that works safely and reliably. DOREMING ASIA PTE.LTD. Fintech www.doreming.com Cloud-based HR & payroll system, backed by blockchain technology, integrated with existing banking infrastructure and payment ecosystem. FreakOut AdvertsingTech https://www.fout.co.jp/en/ Our mission is that through the use of our technology, people will have more time to dedicate to their creativity. Global Mobility Service, Inc. Fintech, Mobility https://www.global-mobility-service.com/en/index.html Supply vehicles with the latest available wireless information technology and vehicle inter-connectivity to drivers who have difficulties getting their own vehicles. Kotozna, Inc. Language Translation http://kotozna.com/

index_en.html Kotozna Chat is a multilingual chat and voice translation service supporting over 100 languages. Text and voice messages in a foreign language are auto-translated to the recipient’s native language. Lequio Power Technology Corp. HealthTech https://www.lequiopower.com/ Portable ultrasound scanners designed for developing countries and educational purposes. Affordable, simple and high resolution. Powered by PC via USB connection. MDR Inc. Quantum Computing https://mdrft.com MDR developed open source quantum computing library “Blueqat”, applications, hardware and platform. Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. IoT http://pixiedusttech.com/ We modify the physical world using computer-controlled invisible forces. We make a paradigm shift from THINGS to FIELDS and deliver magical experiences to users. Ship&Co E-commerce Logistics Tech https://www.shipandco.com/en/ Platform that automates the shipping process for online sellers. By integrating multiple e-commerce platforms and shipping providers, sellers save up to 90% of time on shipping. soeasy Co., Ltd. IoT https://www.soeasy.co.jp/ We’re building a cloud platform where everyone within an organization is able to study and share their latest knowledge and skills through videos. Tierraponica, Inc. Eco-Friendly Urban Agriculture https://chitose-bio.com/business/tierraponica/ Circular agriculture using Japanese hydroponic cultivation technology – organic matter + microorganisms to cultivate high quality vegetables in any environment. toor Inc. Data Analytics and Applications www.toor.jpn.com BIGDAT@Viewer featuring “Easy, Fast and Visible” for anyone to use without high skill. It is also very useful even for data scientists to reduce data screening time from days to minutes. Uzabase Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Fintech, Business Information Service https://www.uzabase.com/en/ Business intelligence service. Our product “SPEEDA” is an online data platform providing industry reports, company data, M&A and news with AI technology. visasQ Inc. Expert Network Service https://visasq.co.jp/en/ Connect all the knowledge on the globe by providing an expert network service for our clients to help them arrange 1-hour interviews with experts in certain fields of their interest. Nitto Denko (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Electronics, General Industry https://www.nitto.com We manufacture a wide range of industrial and electronics tapes, semiconductor process tapes, optical films, water filtration membranes etc and we have a global sales and manufacturing network. Yokogawa Engineering Asia Pte Ltd Industrial Automation www.yokogawa.com Yokogawa leverages on its extensive domain knowledge and advanced digital automation technologies to co-create new and innovative applications to improve business performance.





【About JETRO】

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a government-related organization established in 1958 to promote trade and investment. JETRO promotes Japanese exports and direct investment abroad and helps small to medium size Japanese firms deploy business abroad while also attracting foreign investment into Japan. Along with the advancement of digital technologies, JETRO also supports innovation. For example, the Global Acceleration Hub provides startups deploying business overseas with local information and mentoring and helps them establish regional communities. To strengthen ecosystem, JETRO invites international entrepreneurs to Japan and assists them in conducting market researches in Japan and creating business plans.