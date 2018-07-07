Pictures show the devastating scenes from the landslide and floods that killed at least 38 people in Japan

- source
- Kyodo/Reuters
At least 38 people are dead and 50 are missing after record-shattering torrential rains hit western and central Japan on Saturday.
More than 1.6 million people have been ordered to evacuate from their homes by Saturday morning and 3.1 million others were advised to leave after Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings across the country.
Around 48,000 police, firefighters, and military personnel were called to at least 100 landslide incidents and other emergencies.
Here are the devastating scenes from the deadly landslide and floods in Japan:
Twenty-three inches of rain fell on Friday and Saturday in Motoyama, Shikoku island, significantly more than the 15 inches that was anticipated.
- source
- Kyodo/Reuters
Source: Reuters, South China Morning Post
The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted that warm and damp air sliding into a seasonal front could even cause tornadoes.
- source
- Kyodo/Reuters
Source: South China Morning Post
Some bullet trains were taken out of service on Thursday. But certain railway companies, such as Japan Railway Company, resumed operations by Friday.
- source
- Kyodo/Reuters
Source: South China Morning Post
The victims included a man who fell from a bridge and another man who was engulfed in a canal while he was removing debris.
- source
- Kyodo/Reuters
Source: Reuters
Japan’s automotive industry was also affected by the disaster. Mitsubishi Motors stopped operations at a plant after being unable to receive parts.
- source
- Kyodo/Reuters
Mazda Motors also stopped production at two plants out of concern for their employees.
Source: Reuters
Flood waters seeped into shopping centers.
大雨の影響でイオン小郡店の店内や駐車場が浸水・冠水 現地の様子 福岡県小郡市 https://t.co/lcnwMI8DpM pic.twitter.com/t6mM1bbq46
— 災害ニュース (@zagimu) July 6, 2018
Ok, I’m well and truly on #KamoRiverWatch… it’s getting even worse. Can no longer see any of the footpaths, it’s spilling over into the run off canal, there’s tree trunks washed up and I swear if I leaned over enough at the bridge then I could almost touch the water! #Kyoto pic.twitter.com/qVXQ65TM3o
— Girljin in Japan (@girljininjapan) July 6, 2018
ちっさい川が氾濫しただけで
ここまでなるのね
避難指示、避難指示て…
お陰で家におっても不安感に
駆られておりますよ。 pic.twitter.com/SRKj4pBK7G
— missじよんふぇだるま (@miss73939735) July 6, 2018
大雨半端ないって！ pic.twitter.com/wu8eHdWrEp
— 無添加喫茶ハーバー (@r7kapY2K8skl3tW) July 5, 2018