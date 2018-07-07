Pictures show the devastating scenes from the landslide and floods that killed at least 38 people in Japan

caption A local resident is rescued from a flooded area in Kurashiki, southern Japan, July 7, 2018. source Kyodo/Reuters

At least 38 people are dead and 50 are missing after record-shattering torrential rains hit western and central Japan on Saturday.

More than 1.6 million people have been ordered to evacuate from their homes by Saturday morning and 3.1 million others were advised to leave after Japan’s Meteorological Agency issued weather warnings across the country.

Around 48,000 police, firefighters, and military personnel were called to at least 100 landslide incidents and other emergencies.

Here are the devastating scenes from the deadly landslide and floods in Japan:

Twenty-three inches of rain fell on Friday and Saturday in Motoyama, Shikoku island, significantly more than the 15 inches that was anticipated.

caption Rescue workers are seen next to houses damaged by a landslide following heavy rain in Hiroshima, western Japan, July 7, 2018. source Kyodo/Reuters

The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted that warm and damp air sliding into a seasonal front could even cause tornadoes.

caption Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki, southern Japan, July 7, 2018. source Kyodo/Reuters

Some bullet trains were taken out of service on Thursday. But certain railway companies, such as Japan Railway Company, resumed operations by Friday.

caption A derailed train caused by a landslide following heavy rain in Karastu, southwestern Japan, July 7, 2018. source Kyodo/Reuters

The victims included a man who fell from a bridge and another man who was engulfed in a canal while he was removing debris.

caption An aerial view shows local residents on the roof of a submerged house in Kurashiki, southern Japan, July 7, 2018. source Kyodo/Reuters

Japan’s automotive industry was also affected by the disaster. Mitsubishi Motors stopped operations at a plant after being unable to receive parts.

caption Residents are rescued from a flooded area by Japan Self-Defense Force soldiers in Kurashiki, southern Japan, July 7, 2018. source Kyodo/Reuters

Mazda Motors also stopped production at two plants out of concern for their employees.

Flood waters seeped into shopping centers.