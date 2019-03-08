The Japanese media is having a field day over the ‘amateur plan’ to sneak Carlos Ghosn out of prison dressed as a worker

caption Ghosn leaves the detention center in Tokyo dressed as a laborer. source Reuters

Carlos Ghosn emerged from his more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center dressed as a Japanese laborer earlier this week.

The stunt backfired, says his lawyer, who described it as an “amateur plan.”

Japan’s entertainers seized on the incident, with numerous TV shows mocking Ghosn’s disguise.

“Like a scene from a movie,” Carlos Ghosn emerged after more than 100 days in a Tokyo detention center, flanked by guards, curiously dressed as a Japanese construction worker earlier this week.

He wore blue workman’s clothes, a baseball cap, and a face mask as he headed to his new home, a court-approved house in Tokyo.

But the stunt, designed so that the Brazilian-born former Nissan and Renault executive could evade onlookers, backfired, says his lawyer, Takashi Takano. The lawyer wrote the comments in a blog post translated by media including the BBC on Friday.

“The disguise was all planned and carried out by me,” Takano wrote. “I feel sorry about that … due to my amateur plan, the fame he has built over a lifetime was tainted.”

Japanese entertainers seized on the incident, with one TV show dressing someone as Ghosn during a sketch. See below:

OK, Fuji TV wins – not content with just dressing someone up as Ghosn, they seem to have bought the *actual Suzuki van* he rode in yesterday. pic.twitter.com/btltKDpwW5 — Gearoid Reidy (@GearoidReidy) March 7, 2019

The lawyer dressed him that way to avoid his being noticed and potentially followed or flooded with onlookers and press, Bloomberg quoted Takano as saying, citing his blog post.

Japanese morning TV programs obsessed with Carlos Ghosn’s camouflage outfit. Kudos to the props department for the overnight blue cap sourcing effort. #Japan ???????? pic.twitter.com/CdZ3IEVA9P — Melanie Brock (@melanie_brock) March 6, 2019

“The plan failed,” Takano wrote, according to Bloomberg. The incident “threw mud” on Ghosn’s “lifetime of fame,” Takano added.

Ghosn has been accused by Nissan of under reporting his income over numerous years. He has maintained his innocence, and his lengthy jail sentence has shone a spotlight on Japan’s criminal justice system.

Ghosn, who was CEO of Renault, paid one of the largest bail fees in the history of Japan – 1 billion yen, or $8.9 million – to leave jail in Tokyo.

Japan’s press scoffed at such an amount, showing just how big a pile of cash 1 billion yen is: