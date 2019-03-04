Japan Popular in the Growing Hong Kong Outbound Market Affluent FIT & Regional Trade attend ITE, Hong Kong’s only travel fair

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 4 March 2019 – Rising rapidly in this decade to 2.2 million in 2017, Hong Kong outbound to Japan stalled in 2018! Why ? Probably due to natural disasters there as Hong Kong market keep growing!

In fact, Hong Kong outbound package tours saw total revenue in 2018 grew 8.1%; for tours during Spring Festival 2019, short haul tours saw 5% more travelers while price no change, and long haul grew 10% despite cost increase of 5% to 10%! The city rank World’s Tenth largest market by total outbound spending in 2016! Though with only 7.4 million people, it spent US$25.5 billion on outbound in 2017, up 5.8%!

A survey last November (1002 Hongkongers replied) found Japan, Singapore and South Korea top three popular Asian destinations! Also, Japan the top destination based on Airbnb Hong Kong bookings for holidays during Spring Festival this year! Media reported recently 80% of Hokkaido’s 4 top ski resorts are from Asia, two third of them from Hong Kong. Many prefectures of Japan exhibit in ITE Hong Kong with co-exhibitors, taking overall 80 to 90 booths in each of the recent years!

ITE in 2018 drew in two trade days 12460 buyers & visitors (6580 from travel agents & 2567 MICE; 9000 from Hong Kong & 2600 from China); in two public days over 90000 visitors (84% FIT; 58% three or more holidays a year & 40% one to two holidays). In fact. ITE draw 2000 buyers and trade visitors from the 9 top Guangdong cities like Shenzhen and Gaungzhou of the Great Bay Area, which has a combined GDP of nearly US$1.5 trillion and 70 million people. New bridge and speed train extension will likely bring more Guangdong visitors to ITE.

ITE’s B2B and B2C programs include e-newsletter promotions, Business Matching for quick dating between buyers and sellers, assistance in holding trade seminar or workshop, sponsorship, online and onsite advertising etc. Also, exhibitors can sell directly on public days only but shall follow local laws.

Organized annually by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, ITE Hong Kong 2019, the 33rd ITE on leisure and the 14th ITE MICE, will be held from June 13 to 16 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Details and enquiry at www.itehk.com.