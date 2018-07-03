Japan bowed out of the World Cup gracefully and even left behind a ‘thank you’ note in their spotless dressing room

The Japanese national football team’s dressing room was spotless after they left. Twitter/Priscilla Janssens

Japan might have exited the World Cup but they have definitely left a lasting impression at the tournament.

We’re not just talking about how their fans have been picking up after themselves at games, or how the team rose from being underdogs to give favourites Belgium a scare with a two-goal lead in their Round of 16 match on Monday (Jul 2).

Even though Japan eventually surrendered the lead and got knocked out by a late goal from Belgian winger Nacer Chadli in injury time, the players kept their heartbreak in check and took the time to thank their equally disappointed fans in the stands by bowing to them after the final whistle.

Here’s Team #JPN staying on the field after that heartbreaking loss and paying tribute to their fans as their #WorldCup comes to an end pic.twitter.com/UCOEZ530GD — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 2, 2018

More impressively, FIFA’s match commissioner and general coordinator Priscilla Janssens posted a photo of the team’s dressing room on social media after the team had departed the stadium.

Not only was it spotless, it also included a note in Russian that said “thank you”.

Janssens applauded the Japanese national footballers for the effort and called them “an example for all teams”.

