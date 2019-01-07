A Japanese artist transforms the packaging of everyday objects into delicate works of art

caption A Pringles can before and after. source @02ESyRaez4VhR2l/Twitter

Japanese artist Haruki turns the packaging of everyday objects and snacks into pieces of art.

He uses the traditional Japanese art of paper cutting called kirigami.

With more than 90,000 followers on Twitter, his work has gained some internet traction.

The Japanese art of kirigami involves cutting and folding paper to create intricate designs (a variation of the popular art form origami).

Haruki, a Japanese artist who goes by @02ESyRaez4VhR2l on Twitter, uses the packaging of everyday objects and snack foods as materials to craft delicate, imaginative kirigami structures. His work has garnered him more than 93,000 followers on Twitter.

Here are 11 stunning sculptures he’s made from ordinary boxes and cartons.

A box of almond chocolate became a knight in shining armor.

Another box of chocolates was turned into a miniature car.

It even has a license plate.

Haruki kept one coffee carton intact to serve as the base of his train tracks.

The raised tracks are held up with thin paper supports.

He’s adept at creating realistic buildings, like this church from a box of chocolate.

He incorporates patterns from the packaging into his designs.

He turned boxes of chocolate-filled biscuits into a castle suspended in the air.

The support holding the castle up is the size of one of the biscuits.

The blue coloring on another chocolate box made for blue wings.

The blue accents from the whole milk chocolate bar make the design pop.

He also turned a photo of a seal on a tissue box into a three-dimensional model of the animal.

He uses more than just snack boxes.

He gave the Milky chocolate mascot a paper body.

He gave the Milky mascot a top hat, too.

He gave the Pringles mascot, known as Julius Pringles, a snazzy suit to go with his bow tie.

And made him some friends.

He fashioned chocolate cookie boxes into an impressive ship.

The detail is incredible.

