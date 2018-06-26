Japanese fans are so happy with how their teams doing in the World Cup so far they’ve started singing anime theme songs after games

This year’s World Cup is full of wacky and weird moments, and Japanese fans have added yet another one to the rapidly growing number of them. Facebook/GF Sports and Media

Japanese fans are having fun at this year’s World Cup in Russia, and why shouldn’t they? Their national side remains unbeaten, drawing to Senegal and shocking Colombia, and look set to get past the group stages and into the knockout stages.

Always respectful, they’ve also been seen cleaning up stadiums after the matches are over, and their spirits don’t seem to be dampened even after the most recent tie with Senegal on Sunday (June 24).

John Sulo, a French actor and comedian who is in Russia for the World Cup, was at the Senegal game and he managed to catch one of the more heartwarming albeit zany moments of the tournament so far.

After the game he met some Japanese fans and they spontaneously burst into song together. Specifically, they started singing the theme song of one of the most popular animes in the world, “One Piece”:

Meilleure moment de la journée : chanter la musique de One Piece avec les Japonais après le match 🇸🇳🇷🇺🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/IbQIqOJoVN — Sulo (@JohnSulo) June 24, 2018

It really is cool how despite the two groups being on opposing sides just a few minutes beforehand – Sulo was a Senegal supporter – they could channel the spirit of pirate Luffy, the titular character of “One Piece”, and have a fun moment.

In fact, the creator of “One Piece”, Eiichiro Oda, is a notably huge football fan. For the World Cup that Japan co-hosted with Korea in 2002, they made a One Piece short film to commemorate the event. In it, Oda himself cameos as a character with a soccer ball for a head!

Sulo also managed to take a photo with another Japanese fan who decided to go to the game dressed as a famous character from arguably the most popular anime series of all time, and he must have been Friezing in the cold Russian weather: