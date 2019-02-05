27 fast-food menu items from US chains that you find in Japan

caption Japan serves some classic fast-food options and some with its own unique twist. source NurPhoto / Contributor/Getty Images

Domino’s Japan offers pies you’ve never dreamed of, including a lasagna pizza.

McDonald’s McCafe sells macarons and elegant little desserts.

Wendy’s in Japan serves pasta and soup in bread bowls.

KFC Japan biscuits look like donuts.

While Japan has its own great fast-food options, American travelers may also come across US fast-food brands like Domino’s, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and more. But the menus may look different to a US tourist.

Not everything served at fast-food restaurants in Japan is as unique as those Burger King burgers with black buns, but there’s definitely a wide variety of things you probably won’t see anywhere else.

Check out some of the best fast-food options from American brands below.

The McDonald’s Filet-O-Shrimp is a must-try.

caption It is listed on the Japanese menu as Filet-O Ebi. source Flickr/ Rick

The patty consists of big, plump shrimp surrounded by crispy, deep-fried breading.

If you love teriyaki sauce on everything, try a Teriyaki McBurger or Chicken Teriyaki Filet at McDonald’s.

caption Teriyaki McBurger. source McDonald’s Japan

The Teriyaki McBurger features a pork patty smothered in sauce – and the Chicken Teriyaki Filet features a crispy fried chicken filet treated the same way.

This Gran Garlic Pepper burger would be a hit anywhere, but you can only get it at McDonald’s locations in Japan.

caption Gran Garlic Pepper Burger. source McDonald’s Japan

Local tastes can be different everywhere, but the Gran Garlic Pepper burger features a peppery garlic sauce that would satisfy nearly everyone.

McDonald’s lets diners season their own fried chicken at Japanese locations with Shaka Shaka Chicken.

caption Shake Shaka Chicken. source McDonald’s Japan

This item features crispy fried piece of chicken that you can shake in a bag with your favorite seasoning packet. It’s called Shaka Shaka Chicken and includes spicy red pepper or cheddar cheese powders to season your food.

If you’re someone who thinks that everything is better with tartar sauce, you might want to try Burger King’s Tartar Chicken sandwich.

caption Tartar Chicken Sandwich. source Burger King Japan

This is exactly what it sounds like – a BK fried chicken filet dressed with tartar sauce.

If you dream of crispy hash brown puffs with cheese, Burger King Cheesy Bites are the side for you.

caption Cheesy Bites. source Burger King Japan

It’s not quite a tater tot or a hush puppy, but BK Cheesy Bites could probably be a cousin of both of those things.

There’s an entire pasta menu at the First Kitchen and Wendy’s collaboration.

caption Carbonara pasta. source Wendy’s Japan

In 2015, Wendy’s purchased Japanese fast-food chain First Kitchen and then began combining the two restaurant concepts (First Kitchen was known for its pasta and Wendy’s was known for its burgers) to form something entirely new in the Japanese market.

From pasta with beef cheeks to carbonara, you can now have a big bowl of pasta while your dining companion has a burger at Wendy’s First Kitchen.

Wendy’s First Kitchen isn’t afraid to put eggs on its burgers.

caption Cheese Bacon Egg Burger. source Wendy’s Japan

If you love eggs on your burgers, Wendy’s First Kitchen might have to be a stop for you. You can get the Mushroom Melt Cheese, Bacon, and Egg burger or a regular Bacon and Egg burger – with or without cheese. According to Paolo from Tokyo, the garlic mayo on the Cheese Bacon Egg burger tastes a bit like tartar sauce.

The Wendy’s Umami Chicken Tatsuta sandwich features extremely crispy chicken.

caption Umami Chicken Tatsuta. source Wendy’s Japan

That’s probably because of its frying process – the marinated chicken’s coating uses potato starch to get its unique, shatteringly crispy texture. This sandwich also features a bed of fluffy shredded cabbage instead of lettuce.

In addition to chili, Wendy’s First Kitchen also offers a selection of soups and stews in bread bowls.

caption Beef stew. source Wendy’s Japan

These are on the smaller side which makes them super adorable – Paolo from Tokyo has the evidence in this YouTube video (it starts around the 5:20 mark).

Fries at Wendy’s First Kitchen come in various flavors, including Potato Flavored Potato.

caption Potato flavor potato. source Wendy’s Japan

From Burnt Butter Soy Sauce Potato flavor to Wild Smoked Cheese, Wendy’s First Kitchen has spud lovers covered.

If you’re craving a float, Wendy’s First Kitchen offers 11 different kinds, all featuring Hokkaido Soft Cream.

caption Matcha float. source Wendy’s Japan

Soft-serve fans, rejoice – from matcha floats to Coke floats, you have options.

Wendy’s First Kitchen also offers its take on an iconic Japanese dessert: shiratama zenzai.

caption Shiratama zenzai. source Wendy’s Japan

Their version features Hokkaido soft cream, sweet red beans, and those beautiful, fluffy little mochi pillows that give this dessert its name.

You can get soup at KFC Japan.

caption Minestrone soup. source KFC Japan

If the minestrone looks remotely similar to the photo, it’s probably pretty tasty.

KFC Japan potatoes may look a bit different than what Americans are used to.

caption Coloneling Potatoes. source KFC Japan

These almost seem spiralized.

KFC Japan biscuits look like donuts.

caption Biscuits. source KFC Japan

It definitely looks like they have layers.

This KFC chicken sandwich is sweet and crunchy.

caption Wa-Fu chicken cutlet sandwich. source KFC Japan

The Wa-Fu chicken cutlet sandwich has both shredded cabbage and a sweet honey glaze.

The Kernel Monaca Ice is a tasty dessert featuring the face of Colonel Sanders.

caption Kernel Monaca Ice. source KFC Japan

The center is vanilla ice cream.

KFC Japan also offers Krushers, which are like drinkable desserts.

caption Strawberry Millefeullie Krusher. source KFC Japan

The Classic Chocolat tastes and feels like drinkable pudding, according to YouTubers JP & Julia. There’s also a Strawberry Millefeuille flavor available.

Roast beef and gravy is a pizza option at Domino’s.

caption Roast Beef and Gravy. source Domino’s Japan

If you feel that chicken has no place on your pizza, there’s always this roast beef and gravy one.

The seafood special at Domino’s is available with your choice of tomato or white sauce.

caption Seafood special. source Domino’s Japan

Snow crab and shrimp cavort merrily over your taste buds amid a lava flow of either tomato or white sauce.

If you like your pizza crossed with a grilled cheese, the Quattro Camembert Mille-Feuille at Domino’s may be your jam.

caption Quattro Camembert Mille-Feuille. source Domino’s Japan

Stuffed crust pizzas usually only cram cheese into the edge of the crust that surrounds the outside of your pie – not in between layers of crust that undergird the whole thing. That’s the special thing about the Quattro Camembert Mille-Feuille, which also comes with four sets of toppings.

Tomato and basil, pancetta and olive, shrimp and garlic, and ham and mushroom make up this Quattro combo.

When you can’t choose between your favorite pasta dish and a pizza, order a Lasagna Pizza at Domino’s.

caption Lasagna Pizza. source Domino’s Japan

It comes with bolognese and white sauces, of course.

Galbi doesn’t seem like it would typically belong on pizza, but on a Domino’s Goryeo Galbi pie, it does.

caption Goryeo Galbi. source Domino’s Japan

This garlicky delight, incidentally, does not come with tomato sauce.

Crab gratin pizza at Domino’s in Japan gives diners extra carbs.

caption Crab Gratin. source Domino’s Japan

Not only do you get crab, pancetta, and white sauce, you also get sliced potatoes on this pizza.

Shrimp mayonnaise pizza at Domino’s is here for all your sweeter-side-of-savory cravings.

caption Shrimp mayonnaise. source Domino’s Japan

With shrimp, corn, mayo, and cheese, this almost seems like a chowder in pie form.

The Domino’s Mayo Jaga sounds like a thin potato gratin on a pizza.

caption Mayo Jaga. source Domino’s Japan

Potato with sizzling hot mayo and cheese almost screams “American Thanksgiving side dish.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.