Japanese ramen with bubble tea pearls? This Malaysian cafe is selling a sweet and savoury blend and it even comes in a spicy version

A bowl of Boba Japanese Noodles is served with bubble tea pearls and crab sticks and comes with a choice of a miso or spicy soup base. Facebook / 沙巴大喇叭

Bubble tea and ramen lovers in Malaysia can now come together in Sabah and try out a Japanese concept cafe’s attempt at a crossover between sweet and savoury food.

Ochado Sabah launched its exclusive menu item – Boba Japanese Noodles – on Saturday (July 20). The peculiar combination is served with bubble tea pearls and crab sticks, and comes with a choice of a miso or spicy soup base.

In an interview with Business Insider, the founders of Ochakin – the company that founded Boba Japanese Noodles – said that they first noticed the popularity of milk tea among Malaysians.

Bonie Tan and Rebecca Kok added that some Japanese restaurants have used milk tea as a substitute for ramen broth.

Tan said that those living in Sabah may not take a liking to the dish, unlike the Japanese. So instead of using a milk tea broth, Tan decided to add bubble tea pearls into Ochado’s original Japanese noodles.

Once cooked, Tan added that sweet pearls will not make much of a difference in taste when eaten together with the noodles.

While many netizens remain sceptical about the odd combination, one customer who has tried the Boba Japanese Noodles – which costs RM8.50 (US$2.07) each – attested to its taste by finishing the entire bowl.

