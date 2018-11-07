Japan’s iconic fireworks will light up Marina Bay at this year’s New Year’s Eve countdown

Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, held in conjunction with Marina Bay Singapore Countdown, will offer fireworks and performances. Avex

You no longer need to fly to Japan to watch its beautiful fireworks. For the first time ever, Star Island, a fireworks musical by Japan’s top entertainment group Avex, will light up Singapore’s night sky.

It’s all happening on New Year’s Eve at The Float @ Marina Bay, as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown.

The musical offers larger-than-life pyrotechnics and lights, 3D surround sound from more than 200 speakers, and extravagant performances.

Originating from Odaiba in Tokyo, this is the first time that Star Island’s sold-out shows, watched by over 80,000 spectators, is being presented outside of Japan.

It doesn’t come free though – tickets for the show will range from S$38 to S$148 (VIP experience), with special early bird promotions until Nov 30.

The Marina Bay show will include six chapters of themed fireworks – Ceremony, Earth, World, Chaos, Love, One – each choreographed to a unique soundtrack.

Avex said that the audience can also participate by “adding their own light to the celebrations”, with individual LED wristbands that respond to the show.

The stage performances against a fireworks-lit city skyline will last for more than an hour.

Pre-show activities begin from 5pm, including a marketplace with F&B stalls, family-friendly activites in special kid zones and roving performances. Ticket-holders can also dance 2018’s last night away at a DJ party.