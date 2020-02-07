Japan’s Top Body Therapy Group, MJG, Opens in Singapore with 50% Off Promotion

MJG Group opens first shop overseas in Suntec City to help city dwellers with body pain









SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 February 2020 – MJG Group opened its first salon in Japan in 2011, and after 8 years now has 175 shops across the country providing osteopathic, acupuncture and seitai services, helping more than a million satisfied customers. With experienced therapists in the salon who have completed MJG’s training in Japan, MJG is now ready to serve customers on the sunny island.





Judo Therapy, trusted by athletes worldwide

MJG builds upon bone setting, a traditional Japanese body maintenance technique also known as Judo therapy, one of the treatments trusted by athletes worldwide.





MJG’s Specialty: PIM Balance Recovery

PIM Balance Recovery is an original program aiming at the fundamental improvement of pain via Pelvic correction, Inner muscle training, and Muscle adjustment.





1. Pelvis Correction: Adjusting the foundation of the body

Distortion in the pelvis, the base of one’s posture, causes muscles attached to the bones to stiffen, leading to blood and lymph circulation stagnating and resulting in pain. The body’s foundation is restored by adjusting the pelvis to its original position.

2. Inner Muscle Training: Creating flexible and strong inner muscles.

These muscles that play a crucial role in supporting the pelvis are trained with the latest complex high frequency technology. This causes about 300 muscle contraction movements in 1 minute to build a strong core for a pain resistant body.

3. Muscle: Conditioning stiff muscles to relieve pain.

Muscles that have become stiff due to body strain are loosened and relaxed. Unlike regular massage, MJG’s treatment techniques will loosen even deep muscles effectively.









Safe treatment

Customers will not hear their joints cracking in the salon. Corrections are performed safely and effectively using a corrective bed specially developed by chiropractic doctors in America. Elderly and ladies can come with an ease of mind.





Philosophy

MJG believes in positivity, smiles and commitment to helping customers feel good inside out. Putting a smile on each customer’s face is of top priority.

Opening Promotion

As an opening celebration, customers can enjoy 50% off PIM Standard Program till end of April, 2020.

Medical Japan Group — Singapore

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-612/612A Suntec City, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 10AM-10PM, Daily

For more information, visit http://www.mjg.sg



