WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All of the picks in the massive trade that helped the Rams land Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans made one of the biggest trades in NFL history before the 2016 Draft.

The Rams traded up for the Titans’ No. 1 pick, which became Jared Goff, sending back six draft picks, all in the first three rounds.

In total, the trade included nine players, and generally seems to have worked out well for both teams.

The Rams, desperate for a quarterback for the future, traded six picks in total to the Tennessee Titans, including two first-round picks, two second-rounders, and two third-round selections.

In turn, the Rams got their quarterback, Jared Goff, who is now hoping to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl with a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

But what about the other picks that were dealt? In total, nine players were part of the trade. Both the Rams and Titans made subsequent trades with the picks they acquired, but we’ve only included the picks that were included in the original deal.

Here’s what happened to the picks involved in the great Goff trade of 2016:

The Rams made the big trade up for the No. 1 pick and used it on Jared Goff, considered the best quarterback prospect in the draft.

Goff struggled his rookie year, but has transformed into a very good, borderline great quarterback. He threw for over 4,600 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2018.

The Rams also got a fourth-round pick (133rd overall) back from the Titans. They eventually traded that pick to the Bears, who used it to take Nick Kwiatkoski, a linebacker from West Virginia.

Kwiatkoski has been with the Bears for three seasons. He has 3 career sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

The Rams used the sixth-round pick they got from the Titans (177th overall) on Temarrick Hemingway, a tight end from South Carolina State.

Hemingway was on the Rams roster in 2016, but eventually joined the Denver Broncos. He made the active roster in 2018, but did not log any catches.

Meanwhile, the Titans took in a haul. They got back the Rams’ 2016 first-round pick, but traded it to the Cleveland Browns who took wide receiver Corey Coleman.

Coleman has bounced around the NFL, playing two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Bills, joining the Patriots, and then finishing the season with the Giants in 2018.

With the Rams’ 2016 second-round pick, the Titans took defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Johnson is still with the team. He has 2.5 career sacks.

With the Rams other second-round pick, the Titans took Heisman Trophy-winning running back Derrick Henry.

Henry is still with the Titans and has been largely productive. He scored 12 touchdowns in 2018.

The Titans got the Rams’ 2016 third-round pick. They eventually traded it to the Browns (along with the Coleman pick), who used it to draft offensive tackle Shon Coleman.

Coleman played with the Browns for two years and was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

In 2017, the Titans also had the Rams’ first-round pick. They used it on wide receiver Corey Davis.

Davis is still with the Titans. He had 891 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 2018.

The Titans used the Rams’ 2017 third-round pick on tight end Jonnu Smith.

Smith is still with the Titans. He had 30 catches for 258 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2018.

