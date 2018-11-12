Jared Goff turned into a ‘giddy kid’ when he learned Halle Berry heard the Rams’ audible named in her honor

source Rich Polk/Getty Images for Ketel One Family-Made Vodka; Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams withstood a last-minute comeback attempt from Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks for a 36-31 win Sunday night.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but he made headlines for calling an audible named for actress Halle Berry early in the first quarter.

Berry tweeted at Goff and the Rams when she heard the play call, and the quarterback was very excited that he had caught the Academy Award winner’s attention.

He responded to Berry’s tweet with the news that the audible is his “favorite play ever.”

The Los Angeles Rams held off a last-minute comeback attempt from Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks for a 36-31 win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday night, and while quarterback Jared Goff threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns in the win, it wasn’t his solid play that made headlines after the game.

Goff called for an audible named for Halle Berry early in the first quarter, and the actress took notice.

The Academy Award winner quoted a video of the play on Twitter and asked Goff and the Rams for an explanation.

According to a report from ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry, Goff “became a giddy kid” when he learned that Berry had heard the audible and reached out to him on social media.

“Wait, hold on, are you serious?” Goff said. “She heard it!”

He then found the post on Twitter and proceeded to show teammates and coaches in the locker room.

“It’s so funny,” Goff said. “The thing is, when [Los Angeles head coach McVay] called it, I was like, ‘It’s so quiet right now, this is going to get on TV.'”

The third-year quarterback responded to Berry’s tweet in a way that many perceived as flirting.

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

His teammates refused to allow the comment to fly under the radar. Star running back Todd Gurley gave Goff a hard time for the reply:

Thot???????????????? — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) November 12, 2018

Lineman Andrew Whitworth couldn’t come up with words to describe the move:

???????????????????? — Andrew Whitworth (@awhitworth77) November 12, 2018

McVay was rather shy about sharing why the audible was named for Berry, because, as Thiry reports, an explanation would likely reveal the play’s design. He did, however, insist that the team intended for the name to be “complimentary.”

Goff wound up throwing an eight-yard pass to tight end Tyler Higbee on the play.