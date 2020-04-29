Jared Kushner mocks the ‘eternal-lockdown crowd,’ says he hopes the US will be ‘really rocking again’ by July

Jared Kushner made a forceful case for the administration’s coronavirus response in a Fox News appearance on Wednesday morning, calling it “a great success story.”

“I always find that we see the leading indicators, and often the media sees the lagging indicators,” Kushner said. “But … I’m very confident that we have all the testing we need to start opening the country [under the administration’s guidelines].”

“I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again,” Kushner said, despite medical experts repeated warnings of returning to “normal” before testing, tracing, and ultimately a vaccine are widely available.

He also decried “the eternal lockdown crowd” making “jokes on late-night television” about the administration, reiterating that his focus is getting Americans back to work.

Kushner’s public appearances have been sparse through most of Trump’s first term, but he has taken a leading role in the coronavirus response, the latest addition to his vast policy portfolio.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jared Kushner took a bullish stance on the coronavirus during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday morning.

The White House senior adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law said the goal is to have much of the US “back to normal” by June, and for the nation to be “really rocking again” by July.

He also described the country as being “on the other side of the medical aspect of this” despite cases mounting in rural states.

“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story,” Kushner said on “Fox & Friends.”

"I'm very confident we have all the testing we need to start reopening the country" — Jared Kushner went on Fox & Friends today and claimed states have "excess capacity" for testing (the country right now is not doing even half as much testing as experts think is necessary) pic.twitter.com/SAd2bYOIjb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2020

Senior Advisor @jaredkushner highlights President @realDonaldTrump’s very successful public-private partnership pic.twitter.com/tirOQ6wqvw — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 29, 2020

“I think you’ll see by June a lot of the country should be back to normal and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again,” Kushner added.

Kushner argued that media coverage has mostly been focusing on the more negative “lagging indicators,” pointing to what he described as the administration building a head of steam into reopening the economy by ramping up testing.

“I always find that we see the leading indicators, and often the media sees the lagging indicators,” Kushner said. “But … I’m very confident that we have all the testing we need to start opening the country [under the administration’s guidelines].”

Jared Kushner on coronavirus testing delays: "Somebody asked me why it took so long. I actually said, you should look at how did we do this so quickly." pic.twitter.com/eOBD9JRbZ7 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 29, 2020

In as similar manner to his boss and father-in-law, Kushner painted a rosy picture of the US’s widely criticized testing rollout, which was rocky early on as the nation’s cases skyrocketed to about a third of the global total.

Although the US now leads the world in total tests administered and recently surpassed South Korea in tests per capita, experts say far more are needed to open up the economy in any meaningful way.

“Somebody asked me why [testing] took so long,” Kushner said. “I actually said, you should look at how did we do this so quickly.

“The eternal-lockdown crowd can make jokes on late-night television, but the reality is that the data is on our side.”