Jared Kushner will reportedly provide records to the House Judiciary Committee for its investigation into Trump

caption White House advisor Jared Kushner listens as US President Donald Trump hosts a roundtable with Hispanic pastors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 25, 2019. source Getty Images/Brendan Smialowski

The investigations into President Trump are far from over, despite special counsel Robert Mueller submitting his report on Friday.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler requested information from Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner regarding various aspects of his involvement with the campaign during the 2016 presidential election, as well as his time at the White House.

Special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia investigation Friday, but the investigations into Trump's alleged "criminal conduct" appear to be far from over.

CNN and The Hill both reported this week that White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner will provide the House Judiciary Committee with records for its investigation into the Trump administration and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, citing anonymous sources close to the matter.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler requested information from Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was among 81 individuals and groups targeted by the sweeping probe. The focus of the information sought by Nadler supposedly pertains the firing of ex-FBI director James Comey, Kushner’s role in a meeting between Trump and Russian actors in June 2016, his knowledge of the Trump Tower project in Moscow, and Trump’s attempts to cover up his alleged affairs, according to CNN.

Nadler said the committee is looking into Trump’s alleged “obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power” when he opened the investigation, following explosive allegations of criminal conduct by Trump from former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in public testimony.

Nadler has been highly critical of Trump in the past. In a press appearance in March, Nadler rattled of the accusations against Trump on “ABC’s “This Week,” saying, “He tried to protect [former national security adviser Michael Flynn] from being investigated by the FBI. He fired [former FBI director James Comey] in order to ‘stop the Russia thing,’ as he told NBC News. He’s dangled pardons, he’s intimidated witnesses in public.”

Nadler has invoked impeachment as a possibility but has stressed that thorough investigation must come first.

Democrats have also sought records from other individuals thought to have knowledge of Trump’s allegedly criminal activity, including Trump’s son Eric Trump. Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter, was not targeted by the probe.