Jared Leto dressed up as Joe Exotic for his ‘Tiger King’ viewing party on Twitter

caption Jared Leto is used to outlandish outfits. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jared Leto dressed in character as Oklahoma zookeeper Joe Exotic for his live Twitter viewing party of “Tiger King” on Thursday night.

The actor and singer tweeted a photo of himself wearing a straw cowboy hat, glittery gold unbuttoned Western-style shirt, red sweatpants, and a toy tiger with the hashtag: “JaredLetoTigerKing.”

The actor live-tweeted his reaction to episode one of the Netflix documentary on March 26.

He concluded his live-tweeting by applauding the Netflix series: “mind blown again.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jared Leto dressed up as Joe Exotic for his live viewing party of “Tiger King” on Twitter.

The actor admitted that he had already binged the entire series but decided to get completely into character as the infamous Oklahoma zookeeper for his second attempt of the series on March 26.

Netflix also promoted Leto’s viewing party the day before by re-sharing his tweet, which featured his face photoshopped onto Exotic’s body.

hey all you cool cats and kittens! @JaredLeto will be live tweeting the first episode of Tiger King at 6pm PDT tonight — see you there! https://t.co/IYfuOWpPB6 #JaredLetoCinemaClub — Netflix US (@netflix) March 27, 2020

Leto let followers know his party was about to commence when he tweeted a picture of himself in costume and wrote: “Got my popcorn. Pressing play on Netflix on ‘Tiger King.’ Episode 1 Let’s do this.”

The actor, who also shared images of his look to Instagram, donned a straw cowboy hat, a glittery gold unbuttoned Western-style shirt, red sweatpants, and accessorized with a toy tiger.

Leto, who’s known for his quirky style, even praised Exotic’s fashion choices during his live-tweeting.

He firstly thanked the 57-year-old for “keeping fringe alive” – a reference to Exotic’s array of fringed jackets – and then joked about his two-tone blonde mullet: “I’m not gonna lie I’m into that hair.”

The actor also shared a side-by-side image of himself next to Exotic’s arch-enemy Carole Baskin, writing: “I swear to god I wore this on tour.”

Now I DEF wore this on tour pic.twitter.com/GhCRu434df — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Aside from showing his love for the show’s fashion choices, the musician also confessed he was a fan of Exotic’s country music.

In one tweet he shared a link to Exotic’s song “I Saw A Tiger” and wrote: “How does this only have 350k views??? For your quarantine pleasure.”

He even tagged Billie Eilish’s brother and producer Finneas O’Connell in a separate tweet and asked him whether they should cover his song.

I swear to god I love that song #isawatiger SHOULD WE COVER THIS?? @finneas — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

While Leto did express he was against the treatment of animals featured throughout the show, he wrapped up his first episode viewing party by commending the Netflix documentary: “Mind blown again.”

Wow. Mind blown again – end of episode one. Masterful direction and great job to all involved with the production!!! #TigerKing @netlix — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 27, 2020

Leto isn’t the only celebrity to be binging on the critically-acclaimed Netflix series while in quarantine.

Kim Kardashian asked Twitter followers whether they had seen the “crazy” show, Cardi B wrote that she wanted to start a GoFundMe to set Exotic free and Dax Shephard put his hand up to play him in a future mini-series.

This is a great first step. https://t.co/wcwuVNCcaZ — dax shepard (@daxshepard) March 26, 2020

Read more:

Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ is its most popular TV series in the US and a big hit with critics

The best memes and celebrity reactions to Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ the hit documentary you really should be watching

A hairstylist is transforming her boyfriend into characters from Princess Leia to the Tiger King while they’re in quarantine together