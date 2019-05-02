Jared Leto walked the Met Gala red carpet carrying a replica of his own head

Jared Leto carried around a replica of his own head at this year’s Met Gala.

It was a nod to a Gucci fashion show.

It also gave us “Game of Thrones” vibes.

Jared Leto is seldom a boring dresser (think back to his gilded look from last year’s Met Gala), and his look for Monday’s camp-themed Met Gala doesn’t disappoint.

Leto was dressed this year by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, but his actual outfit – a billowing Victorian-esque scarlet gown draped in jewels – is unlikely to be the first thing you notice about him. The actor showed up carrying a replica of his own head.

Paired with the exquisite regal gown in blood red, the severed head prop gives us some “Game of Thrones” vibes. And while that might have been part of the inspiration, there’s a more literal reference being made.

Gucci’s Autumn/Winter 2018 runway show last February was styled with a weird science aesthetic. “We are all Doctor Frankenstein of our lives,” Vogue UK quoted creative director Michele as saying of the show’s concept, which featured plastic surgery tables, rubber serpents, and, yes, models carrying their own heads.

Apart from being Michele’s Gucci, the Autumn/Winter show and Leto’s look tonight don’t have much in common, aesthetically, except by a slight stretch of the imagination (there were jeweled torsos and one billowing scarlet dress in the collection). But as such, Leto’s look is able to stand alone and suggest its own associations and valances of meaning.

And you’d be hard-pressed to say it wasn’t camp. It’s beheading and/or cloning, made into an ironic, hilarious fashion moment.

