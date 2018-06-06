Jared Leto’s Joker is reportedly getting his own movie, and people are hilariously tearing it apart already

source Warner Bros.

Variety reported Tuesday that a “Suicide Squad” Joker spin-off movie starring Jared Leto is in the works.

People were quick to hilariously tear apart the idea on Twitter.

This isn’t the only Joker solo movie in the works: “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips is set to make another one.

Leto’s Joker was already thoroughly mocked in 2016 when “Suicide Squad” was released for the character’s minimal screen time, even though Leto stayed in character throughout filming and tormented his co-stars. Leto reportedly sent the likes of condoms, anal beads, and a dead pig to his co-stars.

But that apparently isn’t stopping Warner Bros. from pursuing a standalone movie where Leto can flex his method acting even more, despite another Joker movie already being in development. Variety reported in February that Joaquin Phoenix was in talks to play the character for an origin film from “The Hangover” director Todd Phillips.

Below are some of the funniest reactions:

It's gonna be awkward when they make a Joker movie with Jared Leto and all his scenes get cut anyway — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) June 5, 2018

I'm very on board with them making a movie all about Jared Leto's joker. Whatever occupies his time so he's not available to appear in movies I'd ever actually see. — Riley Silverman ????️‍???? (@rileyjsilverman) June 6, 2018

TINY BRAIN: Don't let Jared Leto be in another Joker movie because he mails used condoms to his co-stars GALAXY BRAIN: Make Jared Leto the only actor in a Joker movie so he is forced to mail used condoms to himself pic.twitter.com/2fvjAo28FI — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) June 5, 2018

why would I pay to see a Jared Leto Joker movie when I can log onto twitter. search hashtag boycottstarwars, and witness a bunch of edgy middle aged clowns for FREE? — llewyn ???? (@aIexgarland) June 5, 2018

Warner Bros. is making a Jared Leto Joker movie. I’ll now take your questions. Yes, over there, the lady in the b- pic.twitter.com/qyGWtPaFnm — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) June 5, 2018

If Jared Leto’s Joker gets his own movie and they don’t call it “My So-Called Laugh” what’s even the point? — OhNoSheTwitnt ???? (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 6, 2018

The good news about the Jared Leto #Joker is the fact that if you invest into #HotTopic Stock right now in a few years you will make major profit from all the edgy kids buying up all the merchandise! — ArminiesAshillStory ???????? (@Arminies) June 6, 2018

The two most important things about Jared Leto's Joker movie… 1) It will be shit – VERY shit

2) I will waste my time and money watching it, because I'm a fucking idiot — Anti-Social Media (@ASM_AntiSocial) June 6, 2018

Just saw the leaked Jared Leto Joker film script and I'm really not sure about it. pic.twitter.com/i4zK1jbG8T — THE DESTROYER (@robertflorence) June 6, 2018

How can I look my future kids in the eye and tell them that, yes, my generation allowed a Jared Leto Joker standalone movie to just…happen? It was announced and we just…we just let it happen. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 5, 2018