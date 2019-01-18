A 35-year-old woman became the first to win a 268-mile race, and she did it while pumping breast milk for her daughter

caption Jasmin Paris source Montane Spine Race/YouTube

A British ultra runner became the first woman to win the 268-mile Montane Spine Race on Wednesday – and did it while pumping breast milk for her daughter at check points along the way.

Jasmin Paris, 35, finished the race from Derbyshire in central England to the Scotland border in 83 hours, 12 minutes, and 31 seconds, according to the BBC.

She beat the course record, which was previously held by a man, by 12 hours.

Along the way, Paris’s husband met her at checkpoints so she could pump breast milk for their 14-month-old daughter, Rowan.

Great to be racing again. Never had such a good incentive to get to the finish… pic.twitter.com/IrjfzTlTXk — Jasmin Paris (@JasminKParis) April 14, 2018

“I had thought I would have stopped breast feeding by this point and tried when Rowan was one, but over Christmas she got two viruses and I had to go back to feeding her multiple times throughout the night to soothe her,” Paris, a veterinarian working at the University of Edinburgh and studying acute myeloid leukemia, told BBC.

Paris said that she pumped milk at four out of the five checkpoints along the route.

She also called the race “brutal,” with the hardest night being the first because she was away from her daughter.

“Two thirds of the time it is dark and it is completely different from any race I’ve run before because it is non-stop,” she told BBC.

During the entirety of the race, Paris slept just three hours, and by the last day, she was hallucinating.

She had to carry everything she needed on her back, and navigate with a map and compass, The Guardian reported.

Compared to other racers, Paris was lucky when it came to injuries – she finished the race with just a few blisters and sore, black toenails she feared may fall off.

“It was the hardest race I’ve done due to the amount of time and weather wise, but I’m really happy because I gave it my best shot. I raced hard and gave it the best I could,” she told BBC.

Paris ran the race while taking a week-long break from writing her PhD thesis, which is due at the end of March.

At the height of her training for the race, she was running 100 miles a week.

In a blog post about training, Paris described how she balanced training with work and caring for her daughter.

“To reconcile the two, I started to train from 5:00am-6:30am before work, whilst my little family were cozy warm in bed,” she wrote. “It wasn’t easy, especially after a night of broken sleep – our offspring is not of the ‘sleep-through-the-night’ variety.”

The Spine Race challenges runners to trek the Pennine Way National Trail in one of the toughest endurance races in Europe.