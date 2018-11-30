The producer of Netflix’s critically acclaimed thriller, ‘Cam,’ said he’d love to make a sequel

source Netflix

Jason Blum, the producer behind Netflix’s new thriller, “Cam,” wants to make a sequel.

Stephen King gave his stamp of approval to the movie when it debuted earlier this month.

Critics also love the movie, which has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

“Cam,” a new psychological thriller from Blumhouse – the production company behind the latest “Halloween” and “Get Out” – dropped on Netflix earlier this month to glowing reviews and praise from horror master Stephen King.

King wrote, “Loved CAM, on Netflix. Great lead performance by Madeline Brewer.”

Loved CAM, on Netflix. Great lead performance by Madeline Brewer. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2018

And there might be more on the way for fans like King. The movie’s producer, Jason Blum, tweeted on Thursday that he’d “love to make” a sequel to the movie.

I’d love to make one! https://t.co/GQ8YKOwMKB — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 29, 2018

Here’s Netflix’s description for the film: “When an impersonator takes over her profile, cam girl Alice sets out to solve her own identity theft and regain control of her online persona.”

“Cam,” directed by Daniel Goldhaber, has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, and reviews have also praised Brewer’s performance. Brian Tallerico wrote for RogerEbert.com that the film “has two things going for it that instantly elevate it above a lot of genre product: a great concept and an even better performance.”

Slate’s Inkoo Kang compared the movie to Netflix’s sci-fi anthology series, “Black Mirror.”

“If the first half of ‘Cam’ is pleasantly episodic and purringly tense, the latter half-in which Alice searches for her hacker-is clever, inventive, and wonderfully evocative,” Kang wrote. “A kind of ‘Black Mirror’ for cam girls, its frights are limited to this tiny slice of the web, but no less resonant for that.”

The movie follows another recent horror hit from Netflix, TV series “The Haunting of Hill House,” which King also loved. “Hill House” has generated praise from horror fans and critics alike, and currently has a 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Between that, “Cam,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and more, Netflix has delivered quality content for horror fans this season.

“Cam” is now streaming on Netflix.