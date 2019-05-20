I nearly ruined my favorite sneakers with mud, but this $16 shoe cleaner brought them back to life — here’s how it works

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption My favorite Nikes that I nearly ruined. source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

I nearly ruined one of my favorite pairs of sneakers by stepping in a deep muddy puddle. To bring them back to life, I used the Jason Markk Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit.

The $16 kit includes a cleaning solution that’s biodegradable and 98.3% natural, plus a synthetic bristle brush.

It’s safe to use on all colors and works on suede, leather, mesh, plastic, and just about any other material you’d find on a pair of sneakers.

Below I’ll walk you through the process of cleaning my shoes (with before and after photos) and provide instructions on how to use the solution.

The white and university red Nike Air Max 1 is one of my favorite sneakers ever, and this very dirty pair is mine. I loved them, I wore them, and as you can see, I completely ruined them.

It all happened a few months ago on a cold, dark, and rainy morning when my misjudgment of a puddle left me ten toes deep in muddy water. As infuriated as I was, I had no choice but to wear them for the rest of the day – and when I did finally make it home, I immediately put them back in the box to just get them out of my sight.

After giving myself some time to recover from the punch in the gut that damned puddle delivered me, I decided it was time to bring my beloved sneakers back to life – and I chose to do it with Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner.

caption Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner source Jason Markk

Jason Markk was founded in 2007 to provide sneakerheads who regularly resorted to harsh chemical-filled household cleaning products with a cleaning product specifically for footwear. While the brand now has an all-encompassing line of shoe care products including cleaning foam, wipes, and stain-repellent sprays, I stick to the Premium Shoe Cleaner because it’s worked well for me over the last eight or nine years.

Free of harsh chemicals or abrasives, the solution is 98.3% natural and completely biodegradable. It’s safe to use on suede, leather, mesh, plastic, and just about any other material you’d find on a pair of sneakers. The kit also includes a synthetic bristle brush that’s just hard enough to work away dirt without damaging materials.

How to use the cleaner

Before you begin cleaning, you should remove the laces from your shoes. It’ll make cleaning the tongue and upper a lot easier. Plus, you’ll want to clean the laces on their own anyway.

The first step is to wet the brush, put a small amount of the cleaning solution on the brush, and quickly dip the top of the bristles into clean water. Now, you’re ready to start scrubbing away the dirt. As you scrub the shoes, the solution will begin to form soap suds. You should also have an old rag or towel that you don’t mind getting dirty to wipe away the dirt and suds throughout the process. Repeat these steps as needed until the shoes are clean.

caption The shoe on the left is untouched and still dirty, while the shoe on the right is free of dirt and stains after being treated with Jason Markk shoe cleaner. source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

Next, you’ll want to clean the laces. I didn’t get any mud on my laces, but I had never cleaned these shoes before, so they still had minor dirt and denim stains. I like to clean my laces by thoroughly rinsing them off with water and then filling the sink with a small amount of clean water and some Jason Markk Premium Shoe Cleaner. All you have to do is work the cleaning solution and water into the laces with your hands. Think of it as washing your hands, but while holding the laces. Rinse them off once more and you’re all done.

Give both the shoes and laces ample time to air dry (don’t try to speed it up by throwing them in the dryer), and you’ll be ready to lace them up.

The final results

caption My favorite sneakers came back to life. source Amir Ismael/Business Insider

As you can see, the mud stains are completely gone. Granted, they’re not perfect as I’ve worn them a countless number of times, but they’re definitely cleaner than before I stepped in the deep puddle.

Instead of spending nearly $200 on a brand new pair, which I wholeheartedly contemplated, this $16 shoe cleaner did the trick. I definitely recommend using Jason Markk to clean up your shoes if they’re dirty from normal wear or from an accident – but these results should speak for themselves.