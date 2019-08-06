Jason Momoa mocked comments shaming him for his ‘dad body’ during a recent protest in Hawaii

“Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” actor Jason Momoa responded to body-shamers by using his torso to protest the building of a controversial telescope in Hawaii.

Momoa wrote “TMT + Canary Islands = Discovery” on his chest while attending a demonstration.

In an Instagram post, Momoa shared photos of his message, and included the hashtag “#dadbodisagreatbillboard,” seemingly in response to those who body-shamed him last month.

Many native Hawaiians feel that the proposed “thirty meter telescope” (TMT for short) would desecrate the mountain of Mauna Kea, and have urged the telescope’s investors to move to another location, like the Canary Islands.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa mocked the people who body-shamed him and his “dad bod” last month while attending a recent protest in Hawaii.

Momoa, who was born in Hawaii to a native Hawaiian father, joined locals on July 31 who were protesting the proposed Thirty Meter Telescope project (called TMT for short), which seeks to build a huge telescope and astromonical observatory on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea mountain – a site many locals consider sacred.

Alongside his two children, 12-year-old Lola and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, Momoa condemned the project by writing “TMT + Canary Islands = Discovery” on his bare torso. The 40-year-old actor shared photos of himself and his son with the messages on Instagram.

“We are the unexpected we are the resistance we will never give up,” Momoa’s caption read in part.

After urging the TMT organizers to move their project to the Canary Islands (the backup site for the project) instead of Hawaii’s Mauna Kea, Momoa concluded his caption with “NO is NO,” along with the hashtag “#dadbodisagreatbillboard.”

The hashtag appeared to be a not-so-subtle call out of those who said the star had a “dad bod.” Last month, Momoa was body-shamed for what some people called his “dad bod” after pictures of him shirtless on vacation were shared on social media. While many people came to the actor’s defense, Momoa took it all in stride, telling TMZ the comments didn’t offend him at all.

This is not the first time that Momoa has voiced his opposition towards the telescope. In a previous Instagram post, Momoa also called for the telescope to be built elsewhere.

“This has to stop,” Momoa wrote. “You can not build an 18 story building on our sacred mountain.”

The “Aquaman” is not the first celebrity to join protesters on Mauna Kea. Actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson previously lent his support to demonstrations on the mountain last month, and spoke about the sacredness of the site.

“Mauna Kea represents all of Hawaii, all of the islands, and how sacred all of our islands are,” Johnson, who is part Samoan and briefly attended high school on Oahu, said when speaking to the press at the demonstration.