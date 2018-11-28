Jason Momoa says there’s one major problem with his Aquaman suit: ‘If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging’

caption Amber Heard had a pure reaction to Jason Momoa’s comments about using the bathroom while in his ‘Aquaman’ suit. source Entertainment Weekly

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa said that it was difficult to use the bathroom while wearing his scaly underwater suit.

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that, but really it’s not,” he said. “If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging.”

Jason Momoa had a hard time using the bathroom in his “Aquaman” suit, and in the process we have learned that he has an interesting word for “poop.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa and “Aquaman” co-star Amber heard discussed what it was like wearing their tight, detailed, costumes, and Heard went over the process of getting into them.

“If you have the poopsies, it is very challenging,” Momoa said of his suit.

Heard’s complexities with the costume involved getting into it. She said she had to get “vacuum sealed” into the scaly green suit.

caption Heard’s suit almost looks like skin. source Warner Brothers

“It’s a whole other level of functional art,” Heard said. “They’re so intricate. You have to move in it, you have to breathe in it, you have to live in it.”

“It looks like it’s easy to pee in that,” Momoa jumped in, pointing to his suit. “But really it’s not. And if you have the poopsies, it is very challenging. You’ve gotta be really good at holding it. So, some of those little fun facts you might want to know. That’s definitely one of the challenges,” he said.

“Try wearing a corset,” added Heard.

“Aquaman” hits theaters December 21.