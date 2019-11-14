Jason Momoa isn’t ready for his 12-year-old daughter to start dating: ‘She is gonna be a nun’

Jason Momoa is dreading the day his daughter starts dating.

Jason Momoa is dreading the day his daughter starts dating.
  • Jason Momoa appeared on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and spoke about being a “strict” parent who was raised by his single German mother.
  • The “Aquaman” star has two kids with wife Lisa Bonet: daughter Lola Momoa (born in 2007) and son Nakoa-Wolf (born in 2008).
  • When Clarkson asked if 12-year-old Lola has started dating, Jason shouted: “No!”
  • “Lola is a saint,” he continued. “She is gonna be a nun.”
  • The actor added that he doesn’t think his daughter is interested in boys yet, but “it’s gonna be fun when the boy does arrive.”
  • “All those weapons,” he jokingly added.
  • Watch the video below.
