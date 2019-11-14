Jason Momoa isn’t ready for his 12-year-old daughter to start dating: ‘She is gonna be a nun’

- source
- NBC
- Jason Momoa appeared on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Wednesday and spoke about being a “strict” parent who was raised by his single German mother.
- The “Aquaman” star has two kids with wife Lisa Bonet: daughter Lola Momoa (born in 2007) and son Nakoa-Wolf (born in 2008).
- When Clarkson asked if 12-year-old Lola has started dating, Jason shouted: “No!”
- “Lola is a saint,” he continued. “She is gonna be a nun.”
- The actor added that he doesn’t think his daughter is interested in boys yet, but “it’s gonna be fun when the boy does arrive.”
- “All those weapons,” he jokingly added.
