Jason Momoa brought back his ‘Game of Thrones’ role for a hilarious skit on ‘Saturday Night Live’

- Jason Momoa hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and brought back his “Game of Thrones” character, Khal Drogo, for a hilarious skit.
- The “Aquaman” star appeared on talk show parody titled “Khal Drogo’s Ghost Dogo,” and was joined by several “SNL” cast members dressed as killed off “GoT” characters.
- Keenan Thompson played a bloodrider, Beck Bennett portrayed Hodor, Pete Davidson appeared as the High Sparrow, and Kate McKinnon portrayed King Joffrey.
- Heidi Gardner played Brienne of Tarth, who hasn’t been killed on the HBO series yet.
