Jason Momoa tried to convince James Corden to let him fire an arrow at an apple on the late night host’s head, and it almost ended badly

Jason Momoa almost fired an arrow at an apple on top of James Corden's head.

  • Jason Momoa teamed up with “The Late Late Show” host James Corden for a segment on the CBS show called “James Corden Takes Two Hours Off.”
  • Corden rode in a sidecar attached to the “See” star’s motorcycle, then Momoa tried to show him how to use a bow and arrow.
  • The 40-year-old “Aquaman” star, who got introduced to archery through wife Lisa Bonet, told Corden to put an apple on top of his head and stand in front of a bullseye as part of a “trust exercise.”
  • While he put a blindfold on, Corden ran out of the way and put a dummy in his place with the fruit. Although Momoa’s arrow hit the fruit, it also brushed the top of the figure’s head.
  • “I’d be dead,” the host said, explaining that the arrow could have gone through him if he stayed in place.
  • In response, Momoa said: “Don’t be so dramatic.”
  • Watch the video below.
