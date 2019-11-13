Kelly Clarkson had her kids interview Jason Momoa, and they asked him where Aquaman uses the bathroom

- source
- NBC
- Jason Momoa was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson’s 5-year-old daughter, River, and her 3-year-old son, Remy, on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.
- Remy was nervous and didn’t say much, but River asked Momoa, “Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?”
- The actor responded, “Everywhere!”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Kelly Clarkson’s two children interviewed the “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa and got starstruck while asking him important questions.
Clarkson brought out her 5-year-old daughter, River, and her 3-year-old son, Remy, to meet the “See” actor on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday.
River asked Momoa, “Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?”
The actor threw his hands in the air and responded, “Everywhere!”
When her children first met Momoa, Clarkson said her son was a big fan of Aquaman and was nervous – hence why he had his hands over his mouth and didn’t ask any questions.
- source
- NBC
River, who Clarkson called “the talker” of the two kids, also gave Momoa a colorful drawing of an octopus and asked another insightful question.
She wondered if Momoa, who portrayed the DC superhero in 2017’s “Justice League” and a 2018 standalone film, knew Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”
Momoa said the Disney princess was “very sweet,” then turned to Remy and said: “I’m going to teach you about redheads someday. They’re very passionate people.”
Watch the video below:
- Read more:
- Jason Momoa tried to persuade James Corden to let him fire an arrow at an apple on the late-night host’s head, and it almost ended badly
- Jason Momoa promised ‘shy’ Kit Harington he wouldn’t post their recent reunion photo online, so he sneakily let Emilia Clarke do it
- Emilia Clarke says Kit Harington is a ‘douchey’ dancer, and she showed Jimmy Fallon her costar’s signature move
- Helen Mirren confessed that she once ‘secretly’ took a photo of Jason Momoa on an airplane: ‘He was so gorgeous’