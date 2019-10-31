Jason Momoa promised ‘shy’ Kit Harington he wouldn’t post their recent reunion photo online, so he sneakily let Emilia Clarke do it

caption Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, and Kit Harington reunited. source Emilia Clarke/Instagram

Jason Momoa promised “Game of Thrones” costar Kit Harington that he wouldn’t post a photo of their recent reunion with Emilia Clarke, so he found a sneaky loophole.

“Kit’s shy,” Momoa said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday after the talk show host said that Harington “doesn’t like his photograph out there.”

“He doesn’t like social media as much as I do,” the “See” star continued. “Every time I see him, I get excited. I’m an excitable guy.”

Momoa went on to say that when the three stars got together to celebrate Clarke’s 33rd birthday, Harington had a feeling their photo would end up online.

“He’s just like, ‘Let me guess, this is going to be all over the internet,'” Momoa recalled. “And so I said, ‘I won’t post it, buddy. I promise I won’t post it.”

To avoid breaking his promise to Harington, Momoa sent the image to Clarke “because we’re tight and I knew Emilia would post it.”

Momoa recently spoke about his love for Clarke during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” and said that he tries to see her whenever he’s in England.

Clarke also opened up the reunion, which involved lots of dancing, on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”on Wednesday.

“I really like to dance,” the “Last Christmas” star said. “Jason and Kit’s dancing is quite different from one another.”

The actress went on to say that Harington has a ‘shoulder dance,’ which she described as somewhat “douchey.”

“You gotta pout with it,” Clarke said, adding that the move also involves “smoldering.”

On the other hand, the actress said that Momoa’s dancing is “just him being all Hawaiian.”

“And then he picks up the dance floor and throws it to the side,” she joked.

Watch the video below (Momoa talks about the reunion at 4:48).