Jason Momoa shaved off his beard for the first time in 7 years, and fans can’t handle it

caption Jason Momoa shaved off his beard. source Jason Momoa/YouTube

Jason Momoa shaved off his beard for the first time since 2012, and fans are shocked.

The actor revealed the transformation in a video shared on his YouTube channel called “Goodbye Drogo…I SHAVED!”

Momoa gave a shoutout to the characters he’s played over the years with his facial hair: Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones,” Arthur Curry in “Aquaman,” and Declan Harp in “Frontier.”

“I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet,” Momoa said. “And I think I have a solution.”

The actor encouraged fans to cut down on plastic use by opting for aluminum products instead.

The 39-year-old actor said he wanted to raise awareness about ways to be more environmentally friendly.

“I’m shaving this beast off, it’s time to make a change,” he wrote in the video’s description. “A change for the better … for my kids, for your kids, the world. Let’s make a positive change for the health of our planet. Let’s clean up our oceans and our land.”

Momoa said in the video: “I just want to do this to bring awareness that plastics are killing our planet. And I think I have a solution. I don’t want to b—- about it. There’s only one thing that can really help our planet and save our planet, as long as we recycle, and that’s aluminum.”

The actor said that “75% of aluminum that’s ever been used is still in circulation today, and it’s 100% recyclable.” In his “quest” to help the environment and cut down on plastic use, Momoa showed off a collection of spring, alkaline, still, and sparkling water, all packaged in recyclable aluminum cans.

“There’s a change coming, and it’s aluminum,” he added. “We’ve got to get rid of these plastic water bottles. Aquaman’s trying to do the best he can.”

Fans shared their reactions on Twitter. Many said they were caught off guard by the transformation, while others said that perhaps the action would motivate people to recycle more often.

Jason Momoa shaved off his beard to raise awareness about plastics killing the planet. I’m not sure how the two are related but I’m not complaining ???????????? — Katy (@katymurfy) April 18, 2019

These are difficult times we are living in. DIFFICULT TIMES, FOLKS. I will be leaving my porch light on until it grows back. Thoughts and prayers appreciated. #WeWillBeOkSOMEDAY Jason Momoa shaved his beard.https://t.co/ygIlCS81Nu — Lori Sedore ????️‍???? (@LoriSedore) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard and… no… I’m not okay- pic.twitter.com/LRBToI2ePB — ???????? ???????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ✊???? (@Lalaxo__) April 18, 2019

jason momoa shaved off his beard because you fucks don't know how to recycle and keep the planet clean. can't believe i have to deal with a dying planet and now jason without a beard — ieshaaaa (@IeshaJayneee) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard and idk how to live right now. — Yo Adrianne (@xYOADRIANNEx) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard…nobody talk to me today ???? — Corey (@snoreyyy) April 18, 2019

You people keep littering the planet so bad that Jason Momoa has shaved his beard off for the first time since 2012, I hope you're proud of yourself. — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) April 18, 2019

I want Jason Momoa’s beard back — ☀️Azariah???? (@xzariiahx) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa shaved his beard so maybe now YALL will RECYCLE — ????????????????☂︎ (@_erin_alice_) April 18, 2019

GUYS WE NEED TO RECYCLE! Jason Momoa shaved his beard and I'm freaking out about the climate but don't know how to help. Ripp — yeah it me (@lolakleis) April 18, 2019

If I start recycling more… will Jason Momoa please grow his beard back ???????????? — Lexus Bree (@Lexbree) April 18, 2019

JASON MOMOA HAS SHAVED HIS BEARD ?!? WHAAAAAAAT ???????????? pic.twitter.com/xXmxjb3jtM — elodie ???? (@ellodie_) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa has shaven off his beard. I- we’ve arrived at an interesting point in our relationship and would be extremely greatful if you could respect our privacy during this trying and emotional time. Tysm xx pic.twitter.com/3VHs6rxmKc — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) April 18, 2019

Others said Momoa might have shaved his beard in preparation for his role as Duncan Idaho in the upcoming sci-fi film “Dune,” based on the book by Frank Herbert.

JASON MOMOA SHAVED OFF HIS BEARD FOR DUNE? a moment of silence — stel ???? (@stelcoco) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa not rocking a beard anymore is weird but it's going to be nice to see him look different than he has in 7 years in Dune. pic.twitter.com/bap73vluRE — ZAK#Doesn'tCareAboutTheSnyderCut (@Zakiyyah6) April 18, 2019

Jason Momoa has shaved off his beard for the shooting of DUNE and instantly became twenty years younger. Dude's gonna outlive us all. pic.twitter.com/k8lyMte03J — An Englishman (Not) In San Diego (@EnglishmanSDCC) April 18, 2019

Watch Momoa shave off his beard for the environment in the video below.