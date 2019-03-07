‘90210’ star Jason Priestley shares a heartfelt Instagram message to Luke Perry after his death

caption Jason Priestley and Luke Perry in 2011. source Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra

On Monday, Luke Perry died after having a massive stroke.

Since then, his loved ones and former co-stars have come forward to share tributes and messages for the actor.

His “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Jason Priestley has shared a message on Instagram dedicated to Perry and their friendship.

In the days that have passed since Luke Perry’s death on Monday following the stroke he suffered from last week, many of his friends and former castmates have come forward to share tributes to the late actor.

Now, his “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Jason Priestley has taken to Instagram to share photos and his memories of Perry.

On Wednesday, Priestley shared a photo of himself with Perry from when they starred in “90210” side-by-side with a more recent picture, along with an emotional message about what his friend meant to him.

“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this,” he wrote. “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared. Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

“If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well,” Priestley continued. “the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”

“Beverly Hills, 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000, starred both Perry and Priestley, along with Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and Shannen Doherty.

On Monday, TMZ first reported the news that Perry died after suffering a massive stroke. Although his “90210” days were obviously long behind him, Perry was starring in “Riverdale” as Fred Andrews. The show resumed production on Wednesday following Perry’s death, but it’s unclear how it plans to proceed with his character without him.